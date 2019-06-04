Obituary Notice: Jennifer Anne Drummond

Jennifer Anne Drummond, 58, born Dec. 16, 1960, in Encino, California, died May 13, 2019, in Prescott, Arizona. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Solid Rock Christian Fellowship at 148 S. Marina St. in Prescott. Jennifer was buried at Mountain View Cemetery in Prescott, Arizona. Heritage Memory Mortuary handled the arrangements.