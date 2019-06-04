OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, June 04
Weather  58.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Motor home destroyed in I-17 fire; occupants escape unharmed

Firefighters with Sedona and Copper Canyon districts, as well as US Forest Service, respond Saturday on Interstate-17 northbound at milepost 301 to a motor home and tow vehicle “fully involved with fire,” according to David Rodriguez, captain with the Sedona Fire District.

Firefighters with Sedona and Copper Canyon districts, as well as US Forest Service, respond Saturday on Interstate-17 northbound at milepost 301 to a motor home and tow vehicle “fully involved with fire,” according to David Rodriguez, captain with the Sedona Fire District.

Bill Helm, Verde Independent
Originally Published: June 4, 2019 9:32 p.m.

photo

According to Sedona Fire District Captain David Rodriguez, crews “quickly extinguished both vehicle fires and ensured that the occupants had exited the motor home and did not have any injuries.” (Photos: Mike Loza/Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District/Courtesy)

Nobody was injured in a motor home fire Saturday on Interstate 17 at milepost 301.

But a motor home and tow vehicle were a total loss, according to Jon Davis, division chief — Community Risk Reduction with the Sedona Fire District.

Sedona Fire crews were dispatched just before 1 p.m. Saturday northbound on I-17. On arrival Sedona Fire’s engine 531 “found a motor home and SUV in tow fully involved with fire,” said David Rodriguez, captain with the Sedona Fire District.

Crews “stretched an attack for fire control; there was extension into the brush on the shoulder which was fuel driven,” Rodriguez said.

According to Rodriguez, crews “quickly extinguished both vehicle fires and ensured that the occupants had exited the motor home and did not have any injuries.”

US Forest Service and Copper Canyon Captain Mike Loza also lent support.

“US Forest Service crews assisted with ensuring that nearby brush that had caught fire was fully extinguished,” Davis said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Motor home destroyed in I-17 fire Saturday, occupants escaped unharmed
Mayer Fire extinguishes I-17 RV/wildfire
Motor home fire shuts down northbound I-17 for three hours
Tractor-trailer catches fire, closing I-17 for one-and-a-half hours
Tractor-trailer catches fire, closing I-17 for one-and-a-half hours

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
04
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
04
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
06
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
07
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
08
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries