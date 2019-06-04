Letter: Water needs

Editor:

Here’s the plan for future water needs that our illustrious leaders won’t own up to. They plan to grow the city as fast as possible, based on the go-ahead per the Woodard model that they paid $25,000 for. Then, down the road, when they or their successors realize that they over-developed the area for the actual water availability, they will say something like: “Gee whiz, it seems that we need to exploit the Big Chino aquifer now.”

So at this point we the taxpayers will have to pay untold millions of dollars to run the new pipeline and in the process end up killing the upper Verde River. In other words, by recklessly overdeveloping this beautiful area, they are going to force the drying up of the upper Verde as well as all of the other negatives that come with urban sprawl, traffic, crime, destroying the Dells, etc. All this so that they can increase the tax base and/or obtain contributions from the developers for their re-election campaigns.

John Caywood

Prescott