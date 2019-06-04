Lane closures on Highway 89A near Jerome set to begin Wednesday

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for lane closures on north- and southbound Highway 89A between the town of Jerome (milepost 344) and Old Fain Road (milepost 330) while a pavement-repair project is underway.

Drivers could experience delays up to 30 minutes while Highway 89A is reduced to one lane only. Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, and Thursday, June 6.

The restrictions are necessary so ADOT crews can do fog-seal work, which helps to protect and extend the life of the highway pavement.

For more information, call 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.