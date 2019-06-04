OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, June 04
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Grandmother receives paint job on house, new shed, bunkbeds
She provides care through Kinship Foster Caregivers program

Volunteers work to complete the exterior paint job on a Prescott Valley home before the rains came May 9 on Keller Williams’ national Red Day event. (Matt Hinshaw, Keller Williams/Courtesy)

Volunteers work to complete the exterior paint job on a Prescott Valley home before the rains came May 9 on Keller Williams’ national Red Day event. (Matt Hinshaw, Keller Williams/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: June 4, 2019 5:46 p.m.

The house belonging to a grandmother in Prescott Valley who fosters her four grandchildren needed painting and freshening up. Nearly 35 volunteers from Keller Williams and several other businesses took on the project.

“We do a Red Day every year,” said Realtor Brad Bergamini with The Bergamini Group, Keller Williams. “We had people donate paint — ACE Hardware in Prescott Valley — and Lowe’s donated a shed. We also had food donations by Supreme Mortgage.”

In order to create a living space in the garage for two newly arrived teenagers, volunteers erected a shed to store the contents of the garage. The extra living space was necessary to meet Kinship Foster Care licensing requirements, said Daniel Leavitt, development director with Arizona’s Children Association.

“The painters were meticulous. Workers noticed the second door on the house was rather tattered. They decided to remove and replace it with a new door,” Leavitt added.

The project included removal of two trees, some new plants, and donated bunk beds.

Red Day is a national event put on by Keller Williams. Each year, on the second Thursday in May, tens of thousands of associates from across the United States and Canada participate in a wide range of projects, devoting their time to renewing and energizing aspects of the neighborhoods in which they serve.  

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Real estate agents give back by fixing up house
Editorial: Home makeover an unrivaled gift
Briefly: Habitat for Humanity event coming May 13
2 million add up to 'Make a Difference'
Facelift for Chino Valley's 9/11 Memorial

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
04
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
04
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
06
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
07
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
08
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries