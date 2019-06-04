Grandmother receives paint job on house, new shed, bunkbeds
She provides care through Kinship Foster Caregivers program
The house belonging to a grandmother in Prescott Valley who fosters her four grandchildren needed painting and freshening up. Nearly 35 volunteers from Keller Williams and several other businesses took on the project.
“We do a Red Day every year,” said Realtor Brad Bergamini with The Bergamini Group, Keller Williams. “We had people donate paint — ACE Hardware in Prescott Valley — and Lowe’s donated a shed. We also had food donations by Supreme Mortgage.”
In order to create a living space in the garage for two newly arrived teenagers, volunteers erected a shed to store the contents of the garage. The extra living space was necessary to meet Kinship Foster Care licensing requirements, said Daniel Leavitt, development director with Arizona’s Children Association.
“The painters were meticulous. Workers noticed the second door on the house was rather tattered. They decided to remove and replace it with a new door,” Leavitt added.
The project included removal of two trees, some new plants, and donated bunk beds.
Red Day is a national event put on by Keller Williams. Each year, on the second Thursday in May, tens of thousands of associates from across the United States and Canada participate in a wide range of projects, devoting their time to renewing and energizing aspects of the neighborhoods in which they serve.
