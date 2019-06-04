OFFERS
Farmers Market returns this week
Location at Olsen’s Grain a good fit, executive director says

Allee Steinberg of Two Bites Bakery will return to the Chino Valley Farmers Market this summer. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: June 4, 2019 5:02 p.m.

Kathy LaForce buys some pickled product from Pam Harris of Windswept Acres at the Prescott Farmers Market Saturday, June 1. Windswept Acres will return to the Chino Valley Farmers Market this summer. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

Summer in Chino Valley means the return of the Chino Valley Farmers Market, now in its 12th year as it returns to its spot in front of Olsen’s Grain starting Thursday, June 6.

“It’s a really good spot for us to be and they’ve been so supportive,” said Kathleen Yetman, executive director for the Prescott Farmers Market. “Just feels like a really good fit for us.”

Appearing from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 24, the market will include Aguiar Farms, Two Bites Bakery, Windswept Acres, Maxwell Gardens, Schafer Farms, Masa’s LLC, and more.

Windswept Acres recently received a $4,885.20 grant from The FruitGuys Community Fund that will allow them to offer more, which they will be able to do once everything has been leveled out, Pam Harris said. The money will allow them to complete two hoop houses to extend their growing season, plant pollinator-friendly perennials and add beehives.

Harris said she saw the grant offered in a local newsletter and figured having the hoop houses would be easier because it’s hard to grow what she and Dave Harris want because of the short growing season.

“It’s going to enable us to hopefully grow year-round, if not definitely extend our growing season so we can do our own okra, our own cucumbers, our own green beans – instead of getting it from the other farmers around the market,” she said.

The two of them are also working on expanding their sausage, Pam Harris said.

Hedda Fay and Eunice Tomala of Masa’s LLC are going to be at the Chino Valley Farmers Market for the first time this summer. At first, they’ll be selling baked goods, but will eventually expand to hot foods, Fay said.

photo

Hedda Fay of Masa’s LLC will be a new vendor to the Chino Valley Farmers Market this summer bringing baked goods and eventually hot foods. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

“We want to … expand. We’re hoping to grow this to a brick-and-mortar (site) someday so we’re hoping to expand and attract new customers,” she said, noting they’re “trying to provide a healthy version of everyone’s favorite.”

Yetman said she enjoys being able to reach the community of Chino Valley and bring residents some of the farmers market programs such as Double Up Food Bucks Arizona, its biggest program. It allows SNAP recipients to receive additional money to spend on Arizona-grown fruits and vegetables when they use their EBT cards. If a family spends $10 in SNAP dollars at the market, they receive an additional $10 in Double Up Food Bucks, allowing them to bring home $20 worth of healthy food.

“There’s a good amount of people out there that can take advantage of that program,” Yetman said. “We’re really happy to serve that population out there.”

Olsen’s Grain is located at 344 Highway 89. For more information about the farmers market, visit www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.

