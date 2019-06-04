OFFERS
ERAU flight team third at nationals

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Golden Eagles Flight Team poses at the 2019 National Intercollegiate Flying Association (NIFA) Safety and Flight Evaluation Conference (SAFECON) competition held at the University of Wisconsin. (ERAU/Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 4, 2019 3:23 p.m.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Golden Eagles Flight Team placed third at the week-long 2019 National Intercollegiate Flying Association (NIFA) Safety and Flight Evaluation Conference (SAFECON) competition held at the University of Wisconsin.

The annual event brings together collegiate aviation teams from around the United States to compete in flight and ground events such as navigation, computer accuracy, preflight inspection and more. It featured more than 350 students from nearly 30 of the nation’s top colleges with aviation programs including the U.S. Air Force Academy, University of North Dakota, Purdue University, Florida Institute of Technology, Southern Illinois University, Auburn University, Kent State University, Ohio State University, Western Michigan University and others. The University of North Dakota took first place at this year’s competition.

Winners of 12 national championships including a three-peat in 2016, 2017 and 2018 — as well as 32 consecutive regional championships, the Golden Eagles came away with impressive team and individual accomplishments to complement their third-place finish overall.

First-place winners in the individual categories include Brian La Fetra in Aircraft Recognition, Karl Neserke in Computer Accuracy, and team captain Ryan O’Connor in Power-Off Landings.

O’Connor also was recognized as Regional Top Pilot, and the Golden Eagles Flight Team took first place in the Ground Events category.

“It takes complete dedication and an unparalleled work ethic to perform at a national level each year, and I am so impressed by the work ethic and dedication that each member continues to display as we compete each season,” O’Connor said. “As a team, we are so incredibly thankful for all of the support that we receive from the university, the flight department, the Prescott community, and the many alumni and family members who allow us to do what we do.”

Under the direction of head coach Bob Moser, assistant coach Shaun Shephard, coach and team mechanic Farrell Harris, volunteer coach/photographer Stephen Anderson and faculty advisory Dr. Juan Merkt, the Golden Eagles Flight Team consists of: Matthew Arnovick, Joseph Bryant, Jason Fung, Colin Ho-Tseung, Sabrina Johnson, Joseph Kao, Colin Kennedy, Ben Klinkman-Sinatra (chief pilot), Brian La Fetra, Benjamin Lamer, Carol Martin, Matthew Masangcay, Karl Neserke, Sammy Ngo, Douglas Niemela, Ryan O’Connor (captain), Arin Ojehomon, Hayden Owen, Kevin Peace, Anthony Platt, John Ritter, Richard Santi, Emalie Snyder, Erin Teal, Spencer Thomas (co-captain), Jonathan Van Schooten, Trevor White and Joshua Wiese.

For more information on the Golden Eagles Flight Team, go to its official website at flygoldeneagles.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/TheGoldenEaglesFlightTeam.

For a complete list of the 2019 NIFA SAFECON national competition results, go to https://nifa.aero/wp-content/uploads/SAFECON-2019-Official-Results.pdf.

Information provided by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

