Council approves amendments to building, technical codes

Contractors coming in from outside of Chino Valley no longer have to worry about deviations in the building code thanks to amendments to the town’s building and technical codes recently approved by the Chino Valley Town Council.

“If a guy’s working in Prescott Valley, he comes over here, he’s not going to get surprised,” Building Official Dan Trout said. “That’s the main goal.”

Staff has been working with neighboring cities and towns to adopt the latest building codes, Trout said, adding that this comes to fruition about every six years. They are published every three years, but adopting them in that time frame is too unwieldy because of the expense of doing it as well as the time it would take for staff to accomplish it. The amendments presented to the Town Council at the Tuesday, May 28, meeting took more than a year to get completed, Trout said.

Trout also said he wanted to give credit to Yavapai County Contractors Association Executive Director Sandy Griffis for bringing all of the communities together so they could work to keep all the amendments the same.

They tried to get it to where all the communities were as close as possible with their amendments, he said.

The amendments include language from the International Mechanical Code, International Plumbing Code, International Energy Conservation Code, International Existing Building Code and National Electrical Code.

Mayor Darryl Croft also thanked Griffis for getting it together and working to make sure everybody was going in the same direction.

With the unanimous approval from the Chino Valley Town Council, Trout noted that all four communities in the Quad Cities have approved the amendments.

This is actually the first time all the communities have gotten together in order to do this, Griffis said, adding that it’s been a fantastic process and has made it all easier for everyone involved.

“It’s pretty cool,” Griffis said.