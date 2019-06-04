Cooking With Diane: Strawberry Summer Cupcakes
I am taking full advantage of strawberry season with these cupcakes. Seven minute frosting was my very favorite when I was a little girl. This fluffy frosting definitely makes these cupcakes a hit! Well worth the time to make it.
Strawberry Summer Cupcakes
Ingredients:
¼ cup oil
½ cup milk
1 teaspoon strawberry flavoring
1 egg
½ teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons baking powder
½ cup sugar
1 ¾ cups flour
1 cup of fresh strawberries(washed & chopped))
Cut up enough strawberries to make one cup and set aside.
Mix milk, oil, and egg together. Then mix flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and sugar together and pour the chopped strawberries into the flour mixture and toss to coat with flour. Add milk mixture to flour mixture and mix well.
Place cupcake paper liners into cupcake pan and fill half full. Bake at 375 for 25 minutes.
Seven Minute Fluffy Frosting
Ingredients:
2 egg whites
1 cup sugar
2 tablespoons light corn syrup
2 tablespoons cold water
1 teaspoon Strawberry flavoring
3 drops red food coloring
Dash of salt
Combine all ingredients in top of double boiler, beat on low speed about 30 seconds. Place pan over bottom of double boiler filled with boiling water. Beat constantly on high speed 7 minutes until stiff peaks are formed, then frost cooled cupcakes.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Police identify 2 people injured in Prescott motorcycle accident; listed in critical condition
- Pursuit ends after suspect drives stolen car over cliff near Prescott, DPS says
- Prescott's July 4 fireworks show could close Highway 89 for up to 10 hours
- YRMC defends policies after 'C' rating from watchdog group
- ‘Buckle Up’ campaign leads to arrests in Prescott, recovery of stolen firearms
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Need2Know: TravelCrafters puts ‘new twist’ on old concept; 25 new businesses at Prescott Gateway Mall; and Azteca opens new larger space
- Alleged ‘mimic pill’ dealer rejects plea deal; trial set
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Prescott Valley man faces charges after allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 89A
- Mother-daughter Look-alike winners, see photo gallery
- Suspect arrested for abuse of 15-month-old Prescott child
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
04
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
04
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
06
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
07
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
08
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...