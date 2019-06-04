OFFERS
Cooking With Diane: Strawberry Summer Cupcakes

mugshot photo
By Diane DeHamer
Originally Published: June 4, 2019 4:40 p.m.

I am taking full advantage of strawberry season with these cupcakes. Seven minute frosting was my very favorite when I was a little girl. This fluffy frosting definitely makes these cupcakes a hit! Well worth the time to make it.

Strawberry Summer Cupcakes

Ingredients:

¼ cup oil

½ cup milk

1 teaspoon strawberry flavoring

1 egg

½ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ cup sugar

1 ¾ cups flour

1 cup of fresh strawberries(washed & chopped))

Cut up enough strawberries to make one cup and set aside.

Mix milk, oil, and egg together. Then mix flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and sugar together and pour the chopped strawberries into the flour mixture and toss to coat with flour. Add milk mixture to flour mixture and mix well.

Place cupcake paper liners into cupcake pan and fill half full. Bake at 375 for 25 minutes.

Seven Minute Fluffy Frosting

Ingredients:

2 egg whites

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoons light corn syrup

2 tablespoons cold water

1 teaspoon Strawberry flavoring

3 drops red food coloring

Dash of salt

Combine all ingredients in top of double boiler, beat on low speed about 30 seconds. Place pan over bottom of double boiler filled with boiling water. Beat constantly on high speed 7 minutes until stiff peaks are formed, then frost cooled cupcakes.

