COLD CASE: Sheriff continues to seek ID of male skeletal remains

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in determining the identity of a man whose skeletal remains were found on March 22, 2018, in the area of the Verde River and White Bluff, about 4 to 5 miles upstream from Sheep’s Bridge in Yavapai County.

This latest effort involves sharing a forensic facial reconstruction that was provided by the Yavapai County Medical Examiner’s office.

Anyone with information regarding this case may contact Detective Chuck Owens at 928-554-8606 or Cold Case Investigator John Shannon at 928-777-7293. You may also leave a tip anonymously by calling Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.