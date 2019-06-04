OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, June 04
Weather  67.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

COLD CASE: Sheriff continues to seek ID of male skeletal remains

A forensic facial reconstruction of a man whose skeletal remains were found on March 22, 2018. (Yavapai County Medical Examiner’s Office /Courtesy)

A forensic facial reconstruction of a man whose skeletal remains were found on March 22, 2018. (Yavapai County Medical Examiner’s Office /Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 4, 2019 3:27 p.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in determining the identity of a man whose skeletal remains were found on March 22, 2018, in the area of the Verde River and White Bluff, about 4 to 5 miles upstream from Sheep’s Bridge in Yavapai County.

This latest effort involves sharing a forensic facial reconstruction that was provided by the Yavapai County Medical Examiner’s office.

Anyone with information regarding this case may contact Detective Chuck Owens at 928-554-8606 or Cold Case Investigator John Shannon at 928-777-7293. You may also leave a tip anonymously by calling Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cold case: YCSO continues to seek identity of male skeleton remains
Cold case: YCSO continues to seek identity of child’s skeletal remains, aka the ‘Little Miss Nobody Case’
YCSO seeking to identify skeletal remains
Cold case: YCSO continues to seek identity of male skeleton remains
Sheriff’s office seeking to identify human remains

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
04
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
04
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
06
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
07
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
08
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries