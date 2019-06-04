Chino Valley in Brief: Free AARP Movies for Grownups on June 14

Free AARP Movies for Grownups on June 14

AARP in Yavapai County will host AARP Movies for Grownups at 4 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the Harkins Theater in Prescott Valley.

The June film is “Rocketman,” a musical fantasy about the human story of Elton John.

The event is free. Pre-registration is required. Call 844-418-2281 or visit https://aarp.info/rocketprescottvalley.

PAL accepting applications

The Prescott Area Leadership program is designed for adults of all ages who want to improve their leadership skills and are committed to servant leadership and personal involvement in shaping the quality of life and future of the Quad Cities.

The mission of Prescott Area Leadership is to develop and inspire individuals to contribute to the vitality and leadership of Central Yavapai County. Application deadline is June 6. Tuition is $600. Limited partial scholarships available.

For more information, visit www.prescottarealeadership.org or call Patt Parker at 928-910-9255.

VA public hearing on June 26

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System has scheduled a public hearing for 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, in the theater, Bldg. 15, at the main VA hospital in Prescott to present a proposal on an Enhanced-Use Lease (EUL) at NAVAHCS.

This EUL would enable the VA to improve its ability to continue providing benefits and services to veterans and their families through the renovation of six historic quarters (buildings 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10) and approximately three acres of adjacent land on the southwestern portion of the campus.

This co-location of housing on the campus would enable veterans greater access to services. The VA would like to elicit comments from veterans and other interested parties regarding plans to have supportive housing on the campus.

The public is invited to attend the hearing and is encouraged to submit written comments in advance of the hearing to Mary Dillinger, Public Affairs, Northern Arizona VA Health Care System 500 N. Highway 89, Prescott, AZ 86313 or call 928-717-7587.

Quad-Cities Caregiver Symposium June 20

Northern Arizona Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging will host its third annual Quad-Cities Caregiver Symposium on Thursday, June 20.

Registration begins at 9:45 a.m. in the Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room. Attendees can visit the exhibits before the program begins at 10:15.



This free symposium is open to the public and will feature local professionals, service providers, and networking with other family caregivers.

This year’s focus will be to provide important information to help decrease family caregiver stress by offering presentations by NACOG Area Agency on Aging Program Coordinators, AARP Arizona, and information about financial assistance options. Family caregivers are at-risk for job loss, health decline, and isolation while taking on the responsibility of caring for a loved one, friend, neighbor, parent, spouse or child.

Lunch will be provided by AARP Arizona. To register, please call Lita Nelson at 928-213-5255. For more information, visit www.nacog.org/aging or call 877-521-3500.

Library features spring book selection

The Chino Valley Public Library bookstore features a spring selection of books on topics including gardening, vegetables, flowers, and landscaping.

All proceeds benefit the library, 1020 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley.

For more information, call 928-636-2687.

Town seeks board, committee applicants

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise, and enthusiasm to serve on the following Town Council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment; Industrial Development Authority; Parks and Recreation Advisory Board; Roads and Streets Committee; and Senior Center Advisory Board.

Visit http://www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to obtain a Public Body Appointment Application or to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, meeting days and times to see where you best fit in.

Applications must include a brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled. First review was April 29.

For questions and to obtain and submit applications, write to Town of Chino Valley, Attention: Town Clerk’s Office, 202 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley, AZ 86323, call 928-636-2646, ext. 1052, or email clerks@chinoaz.net.

Explore Arizona offers day trips

Explore Arizona, in partnership with Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation, offers day trips to new destinations each month from May through December.

Upcoming trips include: Bearizona Wildlife Park in Williams, June 20, $50; The Arboretum in Flagstaff, July 25, $40; Montezuma’s Castle and Tuzigoot in Verde Valley, Aug. 22, $35; Grand Canyon National Park, Sept. 26, $40; Phoenix Art Museum in Phoenix, Oct. 24, $55; Shopping Trip at Tanger Outlets in Glendale, Nov. 7, $15; Desert Botanical Garden, Tempe, Dec. 12, $70.

Trip price includes transportation in a 12-passenger van, admission fees and lunch. For more information, call 928-759-3090 or visit pvaz.net.

TOPS group meets Tuesdays

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club #9168 meets each Tuesday in Chino Valley at the Chino Valley United Methodist Church at 725 E. Road 1 South, in Remp Hall (the building between the church and the food bank).

Weigh-in is from 7 to 8 a.m. and the program and meeting are from 8 to 9 a.m. National dues are $32 per year and local dues are $2 per month. For more information about TOPS go to www.tops.org. The first meeting is free and all are welcome.

Adult Education hosts DIY GED sessions

The Yavapai College Adult Education program offers a do-it-yourself version of the GED, available by attending one of three forthcoming free GED test information sessions.

In the sessions are underway; the next one is Tuesday, June 18, from 5 to 7 p.m., Room 222, Prescott Valley Center.

Students learn what is on the test, what to study to pass the test, and how to sign up for the exam.

For more information, call 928-717-7983, or visit www.yc.edu/ged.