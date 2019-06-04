7 former Roughriders soccer players move on to 4-year programs
College Men's Soccer
PRESCOTT — Two-time NJCAA All-American midfielder and 2017/2018 Yavapai College soccer team co-captain Jose Perez Flores of McMinnville, Oregon, is one of seven former Roughriders who will be playing for NCAA programs this fall.
Perez Flores, the Roughriders soccer program’s all-time leader in assists with 38 who also scored 30 career goals for Yavapai, is headed to the University of Illinois at Chicago, an NCAA Division I program.
Other 2018 Yavapai sophomores who are transferring to four-year schools include:
Co-captain and All-West defender Andrew Rivera of Inglewood, California, who’s enrolling at Montana State University at Billings (NCAA Division II); defender Jacob Downey of San Diego, who’s going to California State University at Dominguez Hills (NCAA Division I); goalkeeper Tyler Trump of Bountiful, Utah, who’s off to Utah Valley University (NCAA Division I); and midfielder Angel Lujan of Phoenix, who will be at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah (NCAA Division II).
In addition, 2018 freshman midfielder Brenden Stansfield of Layton, Utah, will compete for Oregon Institute of Technology, an NAIA program, and 2017 Roughriders forward William Baynham recently signed with the University of California at Santa Barbara (NCAA Division I).
Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.
