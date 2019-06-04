OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, June 04
Weather  58.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

7 former Roughriders soccer players move on to 4-year programs
College Men's Soccer

Yavapai’s Jose Perez Flores (25) drives the ball upfield as the Roughriders take on the Pima Community College Aztecs Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 at Ken Lindley Field in Prescott. The two-time NJCAA All-American midfielder will continue his athletic career at the University of Illinois at Chicago, an NCAA Division I program. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Yavapai’s Jose Perez Flores (25) drives the ball upfield as the Roughriders take on the Pima Community College Aztecs Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 at Ken Lindley Field in Prescott. The two-time NJCAA All-American midfielder will continue his athletic career at the University of Illinois at Chicago, an NCAA Division I program. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: June 4, 2019 9:39 p.m.

PRESCOTT — Two-time NJCAA All-American midfielder and 2017/2018 Yavapai College soccer team co-captain Jose Perez Flores of McMinnville, Oregon, is one of seven former Roughriders who will be playing for NCAA programs this fall.

Perez Flores, the Roughriders soccer program’s all-time leader in assists with 38 who also scored 30 career goals for Yavapai, is headed to the University of Illinois at Chicago, an NCAA Division I program.

Other 2018 Yavapai sophomores who are transferring to four-year schools include:

Co-captain and All-West defender Andrew Rivera of Inglewood, California, who’s enrolling at Montana State University at Billings (NCAA Division II); defender Jacob Downey of San Diego, who’s going to California State University at Dominguez Hills (NCAA Division I); goalkeeper Tyler Trump of Bountiful, Utah, who’s off to Utah Valley University (NCAA Division I); and midfielder Angel Lujan of Phoenix, who will be at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah (NCAA Division II).

In addition, 2018 freshman midfielder Brenden Stansfield of Layton, Utah, will compete for Oregon Institute of Technology, an NAIA program, and 2017 Roughriders forward William Baynham recently signed with the University of California at Santa Barbara (NCAA Division I).

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Yavapai soccer’s Perez Flores again earns All-America honors
Yavapai College soccer trio earns All-West Team honors
Yavapai College attacker Flores named NJCAA All-American
‘Pepsi’ Perez Flores notches new Roughriders career assist total in rain-soaked rout of Pumas
Pima ends Yavapai soccer’s season in regional semis

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
04
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
04
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
06
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
07
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
08
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries