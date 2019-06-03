Yavapai County Flood Control gets Williamson Valley area regional detention pond

Flood Control efforts regarding Williamson Valley communities are progressing.

In 2015, the Yavapai County Flood Control District (District) and the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, began communicating with the public regarding the drainage concerns of the communities along Williamson Valley Road. Throughout the project, continual communication has been maintained to ensure that the status of the studies and projects is conveyed to the property owners within the Ho Kay Gan Village and Tonkawa subdivisions.

In 2016, the District contracted with Civiltec Engineering, Inc. to develop an Area Drainage Master Study (ADMS) of the Ho Kay Gan subdivision and surrounding area. The purpose of the study was to identify drainage problem areas and recommend potential solutions.

From that study, three projects were chosen – crossing improvements at Burnt Ranch Road, a storm drainage system in a portion of the subdivision, and a regional detention basin north of the subdivision. The crossing at Burnt Ranch Road and the first phase of the subdivision drainage improvements have been completed, according to a news release.

The Army Corps of Engineers has approved the final archaeological investigation allowing the construction for the regional detention pond to begin. Mountain High Excavating, LLC is the contractor awarded to construct the detention basin. The work is anticipated to be completed near the end of July.

The detention basin is to be constructed on State Land at a total cost of $586,137. The Civiltec Engineering Inc. designed pond will detain 10.3 acre-feet of water, which will be metered out of a 48-inch culvert. The construction of the basin with all the associated drainage improvements will greatly reduce the risk of flooding downstream without impacting any upstream properties.

Information and photo provided by Yavapai County.