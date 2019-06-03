Watch: Dolphins drop in on California surfing class
Originally Published: June 3, 2019 10:36 p.m.
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — A pod of dolphins made an unexpected visit to a surfing class Thursday and the moment was captured on video.
The friendly dolphins began to frolic in the waves with the students as they sat on their boards at Manhattan Beach.
Robin Fenlon captured video which he posted on Instagram.
"Some residents who have been here for years were like, 'We've never seen anything like this,'" Fenlon told KTLA-TV.
Most Read
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Police identify 2 people injured in Prescott motorcycle accident; listed in critical condition
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Pursuit ends after suspect drives stolen car over cliff near Prescott, DPS says
- Prescott's July 4 fireworks show could close Highway 89 for up to 10 hours
- YRMC defends policies after 'C' rating from watchdog group
- ‘Buckle Up’ campaign leads to arrests in Prescott, recovery of stolen firearms
- Need2Know: TravelCrafters puts ‘new twist’ on old concept; 25 new businesses at Prescott Gateway Mall; and Azteca opens new larger space
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Alleged ‘mimic pill’ dealer rejects plea deal; trial set
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 89A
- Suspect arrested for abuse of 15-month-old Prescott child
- Prescott Valley man faces charges after allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend
- Off to the Races: Arizona Downs celebrates grand opening with Memorial Day weekend meet
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
04
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
04
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
06
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
07
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
08
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...