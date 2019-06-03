Watch: Dolphins drop in on California surfing class

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — A pod of dolphins made an unexpected visit to a surfing class Thursday and the moment was captured on video.

The friendly dolphins began to frolic in the waves with the students as they sat on their boards at Manhattan Beach.

Robin Fenlon captured video which he posted on Instagram.

"Some residents who have been here for years were like, 'We've never seen anything like this,'" Fenlon told KTLA-TV.