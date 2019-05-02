Spoiler alert: 'Jeopardy!' star Holzhauer's fate revealed
NEW YORK — Stop right here, "Jeopardy!" fans who want to keep some mystery in their lives.
For everyone else, know this: James Holzhauer isn't invincible after all.
The game show's 32-time champion lost for the first time in an episode that airs Monday, falling short of records for total winnings and longest reign, but still making an argument that he's the best to ever play television's most popular game.
In a video of the moment that circulated online, the professional sports gambler from Las Vegas is shown high-fiving the woman who beat him, Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher.
The streak made Holzhauer a household name and sent ratings soaring, at a time "Jeopardy!" needed a pick-me-up amid host Alex Trebek's announcement that he had cancer.
Holzhauer nearly doubled the show's previous record for one-day winnings by earning $131,127 on his tenth game, and he leaves with the 16 highest one-day scores in the show's history.
He combined a savant-like knowledge of the world with a mastery of the buzzer, allowing him to beat opponents to the punch, and adding a gambler's cold-blooded instinct to make big bets. Often in the show's first round, he'd quickly pile up as much money as he could, and then bet it all if he landed on a Daily Double that allows him to choose how much money to risk.
"I really felt like I had been playing with house money, so I wasn't too upset to see my run end," Holzhauer said in an email interview. He said he ran into "a terrific opponent playing flawlessly."
Holzhauer had won $2,462,216 through Friday's episode, leaving him a little more than $58,000 shy of the record for earnings set by Ken Jennings in 2004. Holzhauer didn't get halfway to Jennings' 74-game win streak.
Word that Monday's episode might turn out to be special for "Jeopardy!" fans spread quickly with the video that appeared to show the final minute of the show.
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Police identify 2 people injured in Prescott motorcycle accident; listed in critical condition
- Pursuit ends after suspect drives stolen car over cliff near Prescott, DPS says
- YRMC defends policies after 'C' rating from watchdog group
- Prescott's July 4 fireworks show could close Highway 89 for up to 10 hours
- ‘Buckle Up’ campaign leads to arrests in Prescott, recovery of stolen firearms
- Amazing Places: Iron King Trail, Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: SMARTgirls consignment shop; Dutch Bros in Prescott; and Sunsplash Pools & Spas brings Bullfrog spas
- ‘Coldest May since 1980’ chills Prescott residents
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
- Suspect arrested for abuse of 15-month-old Prescott child
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
04
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
04
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
06
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
07
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
08
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...