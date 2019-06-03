OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, June 03
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Review: 'Godzilla' is back and doing just fine

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows a scene from "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows a scene from "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
Originally Published: June 3, 2019 8:12 a.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters - Final Trailer - Now Playing In Theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures

It's been a bit since moviegoers had the chance to catch up with Godzilla, five years in fact, which in cinematic franchise time feels like at least a few decades. In other words, it's understandable if you go into "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" a little rusty on just what went down in Tokyo and San Francisco back in 2014.

But "Godzilla: King of the Monsters " is a sequel in the loosest possible sense that requires minimal recall from the audience, which is likely a good thing for those whose brains have been overloaded with "Game of Thrones," ''Avengers" and "Star Wars" minutiae and mythology. Worry not, Godzilla is here to provide some old-fashioned summer spectacle, no CliffsNotes required.

It's a low bar, sure, but at least Godzilla is comfortable with its place in the blockbuster ecosystem.

The filmmakers have even helpfully shifted the focus to another family entirely for this installment, from the inert Brodys (Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Elizabeth Olsen) to the Russells, a now-broken family of scientists who lived in San Francisco during the 2014 attack. There are a few holdovers though, mostly employees of Monarch, the secret multinational organization that studies the titans, like Dr. Serizawa (Ken Watanabe) and Dr. Graham (Sally Hawkins), who are being accused of hiding Godzilla from world governments who'd rather just destroy them all.

photo

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Vera Farmiga, left, and Charles Dance in a scene from "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

As far as the newcomers go, Dr. Emma Russell (Vera Farmiga) also works for Monarch and has developed a machine called the Orca, which simulates the sounds of the various titans. She believes this can be used to help manage them. Emma lives with her 14-year-old daughter, Madison ("Stranger Things'" Millie Bobby Brown in her first major film role), who is precociously enchanted by her mother's work and admires the primordial creatures.

Madison's father Mark Russell (Kyle Chandler, whose intensity is at level 10 for most of the movie) is not really in the picture, having left after the San Francisco incident, but is drawn back in when Emma and Madison (and the Orca) are kidnapped by some militant eco-terrorists led by Jonah Alan (Charles Dance).

This group wants to use the titans, of which there are now "17 and counting" including a pretty dazzling Mothra and a less-enchanting three-headed "Monster Zero," to help reset the planet and reverse climate change and overpopulation. There's some convenient explanation of why the radiation from the titans actually helps revitalize vegetation, which, like many of the silly plot devices in this movie, you kind of just let slide. That said, anyone currently watching "Chernobyl" on HBO will likely be very stressed out about the amount of radiation all the humans are likely absorbing just by being in proximity to all these creatures.

photo

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ken Watanabe, left, and Kyle Chandler in a scene from "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." (Daniel McFadden/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Michael Dougherty has taken the directing reins this time, from Gareth Edwards, and has done a fine job capturing the grandness of the titans, keeping the action coherent and balancing the human element thanks to a terrific cast that also includes O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Thomas Middleditch. His script is also pleasingly light and often funny, although Bradley Whitford's Dr. Stanton goes a little overboard trying to be the comic relief.

But even that is easy to give a pass to. "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" is turn-your-brain-off summer fun, and doesn't need to be anything more than that.

"Godzilla: King of the Monsters," a Warner Bros. release, is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America for "sequences of monster action violence and destruction, and for some language." Running time: 131 minutes. Two and a half stars out of four.

MPAA Definition of PG-13: Parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Review: 'Godzilla' is back and doing just fine
Movie Review: In 'La Llorona,' a creepy folktale made banal
Review: Shark thriller 'The Meg' goes deep, stays shallow
'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' shoots to No. 1
'Fantastic Beasts' flies to top of weekend box office

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
04
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
04
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
06
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
07
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
08
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries