PUSD Governing Board to vote on high school band trip to Pearl Harbor

The Prescott High School marching band participates in the downtown Christmas parade Dec. 1, 2018, in Prescott. The Pride of Prescott Marching Band and String Orchestra has been invited to perform in the Pearl Harbor memorial commemoration events on Dec. 7, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Prescott Unified Governing Board will be asked to vote at its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, on the request. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

The Prescott High School marching band participates in the downtown Christmas parade Dec. 1, 2018, in Prescott. The Pride of Prescott Marching Band and String Orchestra has been invited to perform in the Pearl Harbor memorial commemoration events on Dec. 7, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Prescott Unified Governing Board will be asked to vote at its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, on the request. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: June 3, 2019 9:56 p.m.

The Prescott High School Pride of Prescott Marching Band and String Orchestra has been invited to perform in the Pearl Harbor memorial commemoration events on Dec. 7, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Prescott Unified Governing Board will be asked to vote at its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, on the request. The band is slated to visit from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8.

In a letter from high school Principal Mark Goligoski, the board was informed the band was invited to participate in “honoring the men and women who lost their lives in the attack on Pearl Harbor.:

The attack on Dec. 6, 1941 was the precursor to America’s declaration of War two days later against Japan in World War II. The Pearl Harbor memorial was erected over the decimated hull of the USS Arizona that at its sinking was occupied by more than 1,000 United States sailors and marines.

Goligoski made the out-of-state travel request for Dan Bradstreet, the band and orchestra director.

The Governing Board receives several travel requests every year for student trips for various educational tournaments or field experiences; this past school year they approved two summer foreign trips to Germany and Japan.

“The Pride of Prescott Marching Band will represent the USS Arizona, the State of Arizona, our community and the students of Prescott High School by marching in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade on Dec. 7, 2019,” Goligoski wrote. “And the members of the string orchestra will be performing a concert on the deck of the USS Missouri earlier in the week.”

The cost of the trip is $2,075 and each student and chaperone is being charged $2,400 to cover the costs of tips, shipping of instruments, school buses and uniform enhancements required for the trip.

Beyond the performances, students will tour Pearl Harbor and spend a day at the Polynesian Cultural Center. The group will be staying at the Waikiki Hotel in Honolulu.

As well as various end-of-the-school year contract business, the board will also be provided a presentation on the high school’s career and technology education program and courses.

The open-to-the-public meeting is held in the first-floor conference room of the Washington Traditional district offices on East Gurley Street.

