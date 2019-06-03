Powers: Barking dogs: a little goes a long way!

No one appreciates having a neighbor who has a non-stop barker. And in writing about this subject, I do not attempt to claim that my dogs do not bark.

Barking is an interesting concept. Some people have told me that they do not want to train their dog not to bark for fear that, if some emergency arose — such as someone breaking into the house, they would not send out a warning.

Rest assured, if some danger lurks, our dogs will just naturally let out a warning bark — unless they have been severely punished for barking. Not a good thing.

Personally, I believe that dogs need to be allowed to bark on occasion. It is the non-stop incessant barking that drives the neighbors crazy.

Most dogs love to sit at the window watching for whatever might come into view. It might be someone walking by with a dog, or it could be a squirrel or a lizard. I have told my guys that they can bark at a gorilla or hippopotamus that happens to wander past the house. But endless barking will not be tolerated.

Unless you live in an apartment with really close neighbors, it should be OK for dogs to let out a bark or two. One of my dogs will see something and let out a bark. The other one will come running, barking all the way, not having a clue as to what she is barking at. Looking out the window provides a bit of stimulation for our frequently bored dogs.

For those dogs that seem to bark just because they can, I have a method that limits barking in a humane way. The key here is consistency. If you want to control the barking, you have to be firm and consistent.

Roll up a newspaper and put a rubber band around each end. You should have one of these at every door.

NEVER — NEVER hit the dog with the newspaper. When the dog is barking, slap the newspaper against your leg or a wall or something firm. When it makes a cracking noise, the dog will stop barking and look at you. Immediately tell him “GOOD, NO BARK” in a very enthusiastic voice. A treat might be in order.

As I said, consistency is the key here. Get him to know the words — “GOOD NO BARK” and “NO BARK.” Believe me, they know the difference particularly with the different tone in your voice.

I see people with their dogs walking along the road all the time. This walking is a good thing. But there are dogs who just like to bark at everything or at nothing. Once the dog has learned the “NO BARK” command, it can be used anywhere. No need to carry around the rolled up newspaper. But as I said, consistency is most important. It might be good to carry some yummy treats in your pocket, and when you say “NO BARK” and he quits barking, say “GOOD NO BARK” and give him a little treat.

There are anti bark collars and shock collars. I am not in favor of using those unless the newspaper method does not work. Some folks use a spray bottle with water. I prefer the newspaper method.

The important thing here is to get the message out to the dog that endless barking will not be tolerated. There are times when we need to just allow the dog to let out a few barks. But more than a few are not very welcome in most neighborhoods.

Christy Powers is a freelance writer whose passion is studying and writing about pet health, nutrition and training. She can be reached at cpowerspak@gmail.com.