Pet Focus: Senor Blanco — Catty Shack

Senor Blanco is new to Catty Shack. He is estimated to be between 2 and 4 years old and was found wandering around downtown Prescott.

Senor is extremely friendly, loves to head butt and be petted. With long fine white fur and gold eyes, he is very handsome.

This boy is doing well with the other residents of Catty Shack.

Senor Blanco can be seen during adoption hours Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or call 928-778-6951 for more information. The Catty Shack is located at 609 S. Granite St. in Prescott.

Just a reminder that Catty Shack has 50-plus babies now in foster homes also.

Information and photo provided by The Catty Shack.