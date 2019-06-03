Pet Focus: Betty — Chino Valley Animal Shelter

Hi, my name is Betty and I am approximately 2 years old. The Chino Valley Animal Shelter staff thinks I may be a mix of Chihuahua and Dachshund, but that is just their best guess. What they do know for sure is that I am a snuggler and love to be with people of all ages.

I came to the shelter with another dog, Wilma, and we are both hoping to find forever homes. I am housetrained and know how to use a doggy door. Please stop by to meet me today!

The Chino Valley Animal Shelter is at 1950 Voss Drive. Call 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.