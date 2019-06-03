Perdue Simply Smart organics poultry recalls 31,000 pounds of product
Perdue is warning people to check their freezers to see if they have any of the 31,000 or so pounds of ready-to-eat chicken that have been recalled because the product might contain pieces of bone. The fully cooked chicken products were produced on March 21, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:
• 11.2 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS – GLUTEN FREE” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001437 on the label.
• 12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001642 on the label.
• 12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-002656 on the label.
• 10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 22143 on the label.
• 10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 77265 on the label.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-369” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services.
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Police identify 2 people injured in Prescott motorcycle accident; listed in critical condition
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Pursuit ends after suspect drives stolen car over cliff near Prescott, DPS says
- Prescott's July 4 fireworks show could close Highway 89 for up to 10 hours
- YRMC defends policies after 'C' rating from watchdog group
- ‘Buckle Up’ campaign leads to arrests in Prescott, recovery of stolen firearms
- Need2Know: TravelCrafters puts ‘new twist’ on old concept; 25 new businesses at Prescott Gateway Mall; and Azteca opens new larger space
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Alleged ‘mimic pill’ dealer rejects plea deal; trial set
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 89A
- Suspect arrested for abuse of 15-month-old Prescott child
- Prescott Valley man faces charges after allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend
- Off to the Races: Arizona Downs celebrates grand opening with Memorial Day weekend meet
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
04
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
04
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
06
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
07
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
08
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...