Obituary: David A. Duck

David A. Duck, 77, of Prescott, Arizona, born June 10, 1941, in Canton, Ohio, to William and Justine (Sotcan) Duck, and died May 18, 2019, in Prescott.

He attended Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio, and Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. He was a long time computer programmer.

He and his family moved to Arizona in 1977, first in Phoenix for 21 years and the next 20 years in Prescott.

He is preceded in death by his son, Timothy. He is survived by his wife, Linda; and son, David.

There will be a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at The Heights Church, 2121 Larry Caldwell Drive, Prescott, AZ 86305. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Yavapai Humane Society.

Information provided by survivors.