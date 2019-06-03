Letter: Abuse by the clergy
Abuse by the clergy
Editor:
The rant quoting Pope Francis that “clergy sex abuse not to be reported to police” missed or excluded paragraph seven in the article from the May 11 issue that states for the first time clergy must obey civil reporting requirements where they live and their obligation to report to the church in no way interferes with that. I’m completely disgusted with the abuse by clergy, it’s revolting and needs to be dealt with swiftly each time it occurs. There’s nothing more sickening. But criminal charges have to be dealt with by the police in the country or state or wherever the crime occurs. The Diocese of Phoenix requires us to take training in ways to recognize and report these cases. The diocese states that whenever an employee or volunteer or clergy receives a report of abuse, we are mandated to make a report to civil authorities. They are to immediately report the allegations by phone or in person to law enforcement and the Department of Child Services.
Check out the requirements on the diocese’s “Called to Protect” requirements for anyone doing anything in the parish. The headline of the article was very misleading. Please read the entire article. We all want this disgusting, criminal behavior to end and never happen again.
Cathy Striegl
Prescott
