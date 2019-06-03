Jackson: Unrelated matters: From ‘Toeless Jer’ and Red Raider baseball to themeless reading

Howzabout a little three-part treatise on unrelated matters? Since you have no choice, then here goes:

No. 1: All you baseball buffs will probably remember the case of Shoeless Joe Jackson, the star hitter with the Chicago White Sox (aka Black Sox) who, along with seven teammates, were accused of conspiring with gamblers to throw the 1919 World Series to the Cincinnati Reds. They were acquitted following a 1921 jury trial, but Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis, the newly appointed baseball commissioner, nevertheless banned them for life from professional baseball.

Enter Toeless Jer Jackson (me, that is) who — as a careless diabetic — failed to early-on pursue treatment for a wound eating into the ball of my right foot beneath my big toe because the upside of diabetes eliminated any pain whatsoever in the extremity and resulted in the early April amputation of the toe that was the next-door neighbor of the big toe.

And yeah, I don’t miss that midget digit that Dr. Jaume removed skillfully and painlessly, and Dr. Lockwood and other medical professionals have been tending to the existing wound expertly ever since. Also, that “Toeless Jer” reference is bogus, since 90 percent of the digits remain healthy. Instead, it’s just a silly reference that writers sometimes employ while playing footsy with the truth for attempted dramatic effect.

But I can’t say enough in the way of thanks for the expertise and care employed by the countless health professionals who have been the mainstays throughout my journey beginning in late March at the Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s Advanced Wound Care facility in Prescott Valley. You see, what I had envisioned as a routine appointment at the center evolved into something much greater, as the diagnosis at the time called for wife Pat to accompany me to the YRMC Emergency Room in Prescott for immediate attention to my ailing right foot. A few days later I was transferred to the Good Samaritan Society’s rehab facility in Prescott, from which I was released May 11 to return home for continuing assistance by Bayada home care specialists.

Meanwhile, our daughter, Shannon, has been diligently performing all the myriad tasks that wife Pat and I haven’t been able to pursue until I can be sprung from a wheelchair and once again walk with pressure on my errant foot.

No. 2: My alma mater’s former head coach, Kliff Kingsbury, is batting .500 in the Texas Tech-Oklahoma University quarterback sweepstakes.

On the downside, many Red Raider fans still haven’t forgiven him for failing to hang onto Baker Mayfield four years ago when Mayfield was a walk-on at Tech before later becoming a Sooner by transferring to OU, where he starred and earned the 2017 Heisman Trophy — college football’s most prestigious award — in 2017.

Then last season he quarterbacked the formerly moribund Cleveland Browns to NFL respectability. But the upside in the conundrum for Kingsbury is that he landed the job as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after Tech fired him and he went on to nab OU’s 2018 Heisman recipient, Kyler Murray, as the Cards’ first pick in the recent NFL draft. (Let us not forget, too, that Kingsbury coached Patrick Mahomes at Tech before Mahomes joined the Kansas City Chiefs and was named 2018’s NFL Most Valuable Player after passing for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns, joining only Peyton Manning in that history-making category.)

Irony was heavy of course, when it came to the Cards naming Kingsbury to the top coaching post less than two months after Tech fired him.

The ousting occurred following Tech’s 35-24 loss to Baylor on Nov. 24, with both teams needing their sixth win of the season in order to become bowl-eligible.

The word was that if Tech lost, it would spell Kingsbury’s loss of job too, and it did. But I’m not a glum alum after seeing him land on his feet with the Cardinals.

No. 3: Now, regarding the only book I’ve ever written or will ever write. It was self-published back in 2011 and is a collection of 50 columns from among the thousand or so I’ve written over the years.

The book involves light, themeless reading for the most part, so it would be at home on a coffee table … or in a bathroom. Anyway, it’s titled “In the Rearview Mirror” and is available on either the Barnes & Noble or Amazon book websites.

Contact the columnist at editorial@prescottaz.com.