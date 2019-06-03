Calendar of Events: June 4-8, 2019
Tuesday, June 4
- Coffee With a Cop, 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4 at Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive in Prescott Valley.
- Jazz Night with the Goodwin Street Gang, Prescott Summer Concert Series, 6:30 to 8: 30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.
- The Northern AZ Climate Change Alliance community program on solar energy, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Prescott Public Library Founders Suite, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Contact Kari.NAZCCA@gmail.com or call 928-899-4388.
- Buying and selling on ebay, noon to 2 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.
- A Universe of Crafts 1 to 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
- Toddler storytime, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and fingerplays with plenty of parent and child interaction. For toddlers and their grownups.
- Technology Help Hour, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
Wednesday, June 5
- Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center to hold first annual blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Elks Performing Arts Center, Crystal Hall, 3rd floor, 117 East Gurley Street in Prescott. To schedule an appointment visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code elkstheatre, or call 800-Red-Cross, 800-733-2767.
- YavaButtons Club meeting, 9 a.m. in Rm. 3 at Stepping Stones Coffee House, 2nd Street, Prescott Valley. Meetings include presentations on the collection, history, and preservation of clothing buttons. Public invited. 928-443-9831.
- Prescott Coin Club meeting, 7 p.m., POA Building at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail in Prescott Country Club, Dewey. 928-772-7144.
- U.S. Citizenship classes, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.
- Web chatting: FaceTime, Skype, Google Due and Hangouts, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.
Thursday, June 6
- Yoga Nidra, noon to 1 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 East Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. 928-759-3040.
- Prescott Summer Concert Series: Prescott Sings, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.
- Dewey-Humboldt Library Book Store "Getting to Know You Afternoon" on the first Thursday of each month. Enjoy drinks and treats and casual conversations.This week features Mysteries at $1 for hardbacks and 25 cents for paperbacks. Come any time between noon and 4 p.m. Located at 12980 Prescott Street in Humboldt. 928-632-5049.
- "Reflections on Grief – Its Precious Treasures," Adult Care Services Senior Connection, noon to 1 p.m, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott. 928-778-3747.
- Prescott Stamp Club meeting and auction, 12:45 p.m., Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave, Prescott. 928-445-1673 or dwayne@yfplan.com.
- A Universe of Song with Mister Jim, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
- U.S. Citizenship classes, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.
- You Too! Mentor training, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Training on iPads with hearing and vision accessibility apps. To register, contact the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526 or ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.
- Arizona Attorney General's Prescott Satellite Office, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. Volunteers assist with consumer fraud complaint, civil rights complaint and questions regarding scams, consumer fraud, life care planning and other issues. 602-542-2123 or CommunityServices@AZAG.gov.
Friday, June 7
- PV Library Quilters, 9 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 East Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. 928-759-3040.
- Prescott Indivisible general meeting, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Granite Peak Universal Unitarian Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave, Prescott. www.prescottindivisible.org or email indivisibleAZ4@gmail.com.
- TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.
- The Complete Job Search, 1 to 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.
- Lap sit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.
- Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.
- Computer Basics: Finding and Saving Files, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.
- Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
- Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Basic Spanish skills needed.
- It's A Mystery Book Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
Saturday, June 8
- Yavapai Flute Circle, noon to 2:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 East Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. 928-759-3040.
- Lions and Lioness Clubs annual pancake breakfast, 7 to 9 a.m., , next to the First Congregational Church at Gurley and Alarcon streets in downtown Prescott. 928-273-0878.
- Free introductory session at Granite Mountain Stables, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 2400 Shane Drive, Prescott. Learn what horsemanship is all about. Children and adults welcome. Fun activities. Free lunch provided. Rain or shine. Space is limited. RSVP to 928-445-4212 by June 6.
- Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. May 18 through Oct. 26.
- Family storytime, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and activities for the whole family.
- Kind Defined Kindness Craze Challenge, 9 a.m. to noon, Goods from the Garden at Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd Ste 516, Prescott. For ages 5-18 to sign up and participate in a two-week challenge focused on lending a hand to others through acts of kindness. Free food and Music by Smoke & Mirror. www.kinddefined.com or call 928-582-1012 or kinddefined@gmail.com.
