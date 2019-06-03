OFFERS
Buehler’s 11 Ks eclipses Ray’s 9 in Dodgers win over D-backs
MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler throws in the first inning of a game against the Arizona D-backs, Monday, June 3, 2019, in Phoenix. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler throws in the first inning of a game against the Arizona D-backs, Monday, June 3, 2019, in Phoenix. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

JOSE M. ROMERO, Associated Press
Originally Published: June 3, 2019 10:14 p.m.

PHOENIX — Walker Buehler pitched eight innings of two-hit ball and Corey Seager hit a three-run homer as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondback 3-1 Monday in the opener of a three-game series.

The NL West-leading Dodgers won their sixth straight, improving to 42-19. The Diamondbacks saw their two-game winning streak halted.

Seager hit a full-count pitch from Arizona starter Robbie Ray (4-3) out to left-center field in the top of the fourth to break a scoreless tie. Justin Turner singled and David Freese walked with one out ahead of Seager’s eight homer of the season.

Buehler (6-1) carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the fifth inning and got the first two outs before Christian Walker homered. Buehler struck out a season-high 11 without a walk for his first career win over the Diamondbacks.

photo

Arizona D-backs’ Christian Walker runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning during a game, Monday, June 3, 2019, in Phoenix. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

Walker almost had his second hit with one out in the eighth, but Chris Taylor reached up and caught his line drive in deep center field. Buehler struck out Carson Kelly to end the eighth and walked to the visitors dugout to a standing ovation from Dodgers fans seated along the first-base side.

Arizona failed to provide enough run support for Ray, who gave up three runs on six hits in seven innings and struck out nine.

Kenley Jansen worked the ninth inning for his 18th save in 20 chances. Arizona brought the tying run to the plate with two outs, but David Peralta popped out to end the game.

Peralta, the Diamondbacks’ leading hitter this season, returned to the lineup for the first time since May 21. He missed 11 games with a sprained right shoulder.

Peralta made an early impact defensively. He fielded Alex Verdugo’s two-out single to left field and one-hopped a throw home to get Freese trying to score from second base. Diamondbacks catcher Kelly applied the sweep tag on Freese’s arm to end the top of the first.

Turner was in the starting lineup for the first time since May 29, and had two hits. He missed the next three games with hamstring tightness before drawing a walk on Sunday in his lone plate appearance.

DRAFT DAY

The Diamondbacks made left-handed hitting outfielder Corbin Carroll out of Seattle’s Lakeside High School their first pick in Monday’s draft. Carroll was the 16th overall selection.

The Diamondbacks and Dodgers each had two first-round picks. Los Angeles chose Tulane third baseman Kody Hoese with the 25th overall pick. Arizona took high school left-hander Blake Walstson at No. 26, and the Dodgers chose North Carolina second baseman Michael Busch at No. 31.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts held left-handed hitters Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy out of the lineup for a day of rest on Monday.

Diamondbacks: Peralta’s return from injury meant the Diamondbacks had to clear room on the roster, so RHP Stefan Crichton was optioned to Triple-A Reno.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, named the NL pitcher of the month for May, brings an 8-1 mark and a major-league best 1.48 ERA into his 12th start of the season Tuesday.

Diamondbacks: RHP Taylor Clarke (1-1, 5.19 ERA) is set to make his first career start against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

