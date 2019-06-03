OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, June 04
Weather  59.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Blues beat Bruins 4-2 to knot Stanley Cup Final
NHL

St. Louis center Ryan O’Reilly (90) celebrates with David Perron (57) after O’Reilly scored his second goal of the game during Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against Boston Monday, June 3, 2019, in St. Louis. (Scott Kane/AP)

St. Louis center Ryan O’Reilly (90) celebrates with David Perron (57) after O’Reilly scored his second goal of the game during Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against Boston Monday, June 3, 2019, in St. Louis. (Scott Kane/AP)

STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press
Originally Published: June 3, 2019 8:56 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — Ryan O’Reilly scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period for his second of the night, and the St. Louis Blues thrived in a chaotic Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night to beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 and tie the series at two games apiece.

O’Reilly ended an eight-game goal drought by scoring 43 seconds into the game and with 9:22 left in the third period. The game was a back-and-forth thriller, with Boston’s Tuukka Rask and St. Louis’ Jordan Binnington each giving up tons of rebounds for frantic scoring chances and scrums. Boston captain Zdeno Chara getting was knocked out of the game by a puck to the mouth.

Vladimir Tarasenko also scored for the Blues, and Binnington made 21 saves to improve to 7-2 in the playoffs after a loss. Even more impressive was the rookie’s bounce-back from being pulled in Game 3 for the first time in his NHL career.

Rask allowed three goals on 37 shots and was on the receiving end of Blues onslaughts at times. Charlie Coyle scored for the third consecutive game, and Brandon Carlo had a short-handed goal for Boston, which was worn out by going down to five defensemen again after Chara left the bloodied.

“It’s anyone’s game now,” Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist said.

Game 5 is Thursday night in Boston.

O’Reilly was dominant all over the ice after a bad Game 3 in which he lost the majority of his faceoffs and couldn’t get anything going. He had a multigoal game for the first time since November.

Hockey Hall of Famer and Blues alum Brett Hull screamed at the top of his lungs into the microphone to pump up the crowd seconds before puck drop, “Are you ready? Let’s Go Blues!”

They were ready, all right, and O’Reilly’s early goal came after Rask allowed the first of many juicy rebounds off a shot from defenseman Vince Dunn. Zach Sanford retrieved the puck and O’Reilly tucked the it inside the post on a wraparound.

It was the sixth time in the playoffs St. Louis scored in the opening two minutes, which it has now done in all four rounds. The Blues are 6-0 in those situations.

Coyle continued his hot run by tying it at 13:14 in when Binnington allowed a big rebound of Chara’s initial shot. Coyle has nine playoff goals and is close to building a decent Conn Smythe Trophy case as playoff MVP.

Less than two and a half minutes after Coyle’s goal, Tarasenko scored on a rebound off captain Alex Pietrangelo’s shot to give the Blues the lead back going into the first intermission.

St. Louis improved to7-3 when leading after 20 minutes by responding well to yet another poor look on special teams: The Blues killed off a Bruins power play and then hemmed Boston in its own end for more than three minutes. While St. Louis cycled the puck in the offensive zone and changed several forward lines and defensive pairings, Boston defenders were gassed and Connor Clifton took a penalty for an illegal check to the head of Tarasenko.

Twenty-six seconds into the Blues power play, the Bruins inexplicably got numbers on a rush and Carlo scored shorthanded to tie it again. It was the fourth shorthanded goal St. Louis has allowed in the playoffs to only 13 power-play goals.

After trading power plays in the third period, O’Reilly scored on another Rask rebound of a Pietrangelo shot midway through the third period. With St. Louis leading, fans could happily sing John Denver’s “Country Roads” at the under 6-minute timeout, and Brayden Schenn sealed it with an empty-net goal with 1:29 left.

When the final horn sounded, they played Laura Branigan’s “Gloria” to celebrate the Blues’ first-ever home victory in the Stanley Cup Final.

NOTES

Sundqvist returned from a one-game suspension for boarding Bruins D Matt Grzelcyk, who missed his second game in a row. Sanford remained in the lineup, and Robby Fabbri was a healthy scratch. ... Dunn replaced D Robert Bortuzzo in the St. Louis lineup.

UP NEXT

The Blues and Bruins start all over again with a three-game series for the Cup with Game 5 in Boston on Thursday night.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Blues beat Bruins 3-2 in OT, tie Stanley Cup at game apiece
Kuraly, Bruins rally, beat Blues 4-2 in Stanley Cup opener
Bruins rout Blues 7-2, take 2-1 lead in Stanley Cup Final
Preview: Bruins, Blues set to clash in bruising Stanley Cup Final
Preview: Bruins, Blues meet in Stanley Cup Final 49 years in making

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
04
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
04
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
06
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
07
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
08
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries