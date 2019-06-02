OFFERS
Verde Valley tops Prescott Valley in Minor’s TOC final
Little League

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: June 2, 2019 11:30 p.m.

CHINO VALLEY— It just wasn’t Prescott Valley’s day as both the major’s and minor’s teams fell short in their respective Arizona District 10 Little League Tournament of Champions on Sunday, with the latter losing 16-4 to Verde Valley at Chino Valley’s Community Center Park.

Both teams were given a bye into the semifinals where Prescott Valley trounced Prescott while Verde Valley defeated Agua Fria. The two sides met in the championship on Sunday where Verde Valley’s firepower proved too much for Prescott Valley to handle as the game was ultimately called on a run rule.

Little League will be back later this month as each city’s best players will team up for the all-star season. Prescott is set to host the District 10 Major’s and Minor’s All-Star tournaments on June 23.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

