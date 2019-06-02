Streeter: Looking back on the 2018-2019 school year in HUSD

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following column was unintentionally omitted on the Quad City Schools page in the May 27 edition of The Daily Courier. Look for all future superintendent reports every other Monday in the Courier.

It’s hard to believe that we have wrapped up another school year. On May 23 we celebrated the graduation of 334 seniors. Our teachers and staff came together to witness the culmination of their guidance, their leadership, and their dedication to our students. Our parents celebrated the journey that they have shared with their children.

And, the Class of 2019 was able to reflect on their accomplishments to this point.

With graduation in the books, it seems like an appropriate time for us to reflect back on the 2018-2019 school year in the Humboldt Unified School District. There were many successes and certainly a flurry of activities for us to celebrate. These include the:

Bradshaw Mountain High School was, once again, recognized by US News and World Report as one of the “Best High Schools” in the country,

iCHOOSE Academy, a personalized education model designed to meet the individual needs and aspirations of our students, completing their inaugural year and championing many student successes including receiving the highest scores in the nation on their EdLeader 21 Performance Task,

Expansion of our award winning Fine Arts Department to include elementary orchestra as well as the addition of visual arts at the elementary level,

Jessica Kissinger and Katelyn Johnson were category winners at the Yavapai County Education Foundation Teacher of the Year Banquet,

Humboldt Elementary School qualified for Results Based Funding, the third time a HUSD school has received this award,

Bright Futures Preschool partnership with Arizona State University to provide the TELL (Teaching Early Language and Literacy) curriculum for our youngest learners.

Additionally, this past year saw the continuation of our official school visits for Board members and the superintendent.

These visits allowed for Board members to spend an entire day on each of our campuses as they were afforded the opportunity to walk through classrooms, eat lunch in the cafeterias with our students, observe and interact with students, and meet in small groups with various employee groups on each of our campuses.

Our students experienced a tremendous amount of success as well:



The Class of 2019 earned over $5.2 million in scholarships and 43 students graduated with a 4.0 grade point average or higher,

BMHS students completed 343 dual enrollment courses and took another 324 Advanced Placement tests,

A number of our middle school students were once again accepted into Arizona State University’s Barrett Summer Scholars Program, a residential program that invites students to live on campus, engage in college-level coursework, and participate in a community of peers from across the state over the summer.

Students from Coyote Springs presented to educational leaders from around the country at the EdLeader 21 National Conference

Emma Steverson was named Optimist Youth of the Year,

Students are preparing for their annual Zeitz, Germany trip as a part of our foreign exchange program

This graduating class and all of the students in the Humboldt Unified School District have once again redefined success for our educational community. There has been a new standard of excellence set for our schools, for our district, and for our community.