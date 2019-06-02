OFFERS
Southern Miss erases 8-run hole, tops Ariz. St. 13-12
College Baseball

Southern Mississippi celebrates after defeating Arizona State on a two-RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning in an NCAA tournament regional game Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

Southern Mississippi celebrates after defeating Arizona State on a two-RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning in an NCAA tournament regional game Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 2, 2019 11:40 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gabe Montenegro’s two-run single to right with two outs completed a stunning comeback and lifted Southern Mississippi to a 13-12 victory over Arizona State on Sunday in an elimination game at the NCAA’s Baton Rouge regional.

The Golden Eagles trailed 10-2 in the fifth and 12-6 in the eighth before Matthew Guidry homered with two on and two out to make it 12-9.

Southern Miss opened the bottom of ninth with two singles and walk to load the bases with none out, and reliever Blake Burzell hit Hunter LeBlanc with a pitch to force home one run. Danny Lynch’s sacrifice fly to right made it 12-11 and moved the tying run to third before LeBlanc took second on a pitch in the dirt.

Reliever Chaz Montoya struck out Storme Cooper before Montenegro, who went 5-for-6 at the plate, rolled a 2-1 pitch between the first and second basemen, sending Southern Miss (40-20) into a matchup with host LSU (38-24).

Southern Miss reliever Brant Blaylock (2-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win, while Burzell (5-1) took his first loss this season.

Matt Wallner hit his 23rd home run of the season for the Golden Eagles.

Spencer Torkelson had three hits — including his 23rd homer this season — and drove in three runs for Arizona State (38-19).

