Out and About: Nonprofit gives disabled people the chance to hike, bike
Looking out at the view of Watson Lake from the Peavine Trail from her wheelchair, Carolina Alcalde said she was enjoying her hike on the Peavine Trail.
Alcalde’s trek Saturday, June 1, was her second outing with the group Ability360, a nonprofit organization in Phoenix that provides services, resources, advocacy and support for individuals with disabilities. Through the organization’s Exploring Arizona program, she and about 35 others, more than half of whom were disabled in some form or another, were out on the trail.
Having recently come to Arizona from Washington D.C., Alcalde said her injury that resulted in the loss of the use of her legs happened about seven years ago. She was 37 years old and an active person, she said.
“When things stop like that and then you have to relearn how to do everything, thinking about the recreational stuff wasn’t coming to mind right away,” Alcalde said. “Just like anything … you do what you need to do first and then you realize ‘oh, I want to do something else’ and then you’re like ‘I don’t even know if I can do that anymore physically.”
When she was at Ability360, Alcalde said she saw ads for different activities for people of all levels. Since everyone was so helpful and nice, Alcalde figured she’d join the next trip. Being able to be outside with fresh air helps a lot mentally, she said.
The idea for the program arose when Program Coordinator Nick Pryor, who has a prosthetic leg, and a couple other friends who are disabled were hiking on the Mogollon Rim, Pryor said. With the three of them hiking together, they figured it could be something they did with the community they serve in their jobs, he said. It eventually became a collaborative idea with Ability360, Daring Adventures, the Arizona Spinal Cord Injury Foundation and Barrow Neurological Institute, Pryor said.
“We’ve been doing it for two years now,” he said. “We go (on) four or five trips a year all over the place in different places in Arizona.”
Saturday was their second time on the Peavine Trail, said Nick Pryor, who has a prosthetic leg. They returned because of how accessible it is, allowing power chair and wheelchair users to enjoy the trail, he said.
Christina Chambers, also on her second outing with the group, said the trail was a lot of fun Saturday. It was a lot of fun being able to plan it instead of just participating, Chambers said.
Chambers, who is also friends with the group that started the program, said she always had a passion for hiking and the outdoors. However, she didn’t know she could be a part of the outdoors with her disability until she became friends with all of them and they showed her that she could do it, she said.
“We like to focus on abilities more than disabilities,” Chambers said, adding that it’s not the story that matters, but what you do after the story that matters.
