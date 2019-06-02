OFFERS
Lift those knees: Babies crawl to the Lithuanian finish line

A baby crawls during the Baby Race event to mark international Children's Day in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, June 1, 2019. Twenty five babies took part in the crawl competition with red carpet to protect their knees, as mums, dads, grandparents and other onlookers encourage the competitors.(AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

A baby crawls during the Baby Race event to mark international Children's Day in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, June 1, 2019. Twenty five babies took part in the crawl competition with red carpet to protect their knees, as mums, dads, grandparents and other onlookers encourage the competitors.(AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 2, 2019 10:30 p.m.

VILNIUS, Lithuania — In Lithuania, the rat race of life apparently starts early.

Twenty-five babies have taken to the red carpet in Lithuania in a crawling race as their parents, grandparents and onlookers cheered the spectacle.

Saturday’s event in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, was the 20th annual event staged by a local radio station to mark International Children’s Day, celebrated in this Baltic nation on June 1.

Teams waved toys and even banged baby food cans to spur the 7-to-11-month-old baby girls and boys to move faster on the carpet.

An 11-month-old baby boy named Ignas managed to crawl over a few meters (yards) and reach the finish line first.

photo

Babies crawl during the Baby Race event to mark international Children's Day in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, June 1, 2019. Twenty five babies took part in the competition with red carpet to protect their knees, as mums, dads, grandparents and other onlookers encourage the competitors. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

photo

Parents prepare to release their babies during the Baby Race event to mark international Children's Day in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, June 1, 2019. Twenty five babies took part in the crawl competition with red carpet to protect their knees, as mums, dads, grandparents and other onlookers encourage the competitors. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

