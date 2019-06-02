OFFERS
Sun, June 02
Letter: It’s laughable

Originally Published: June 2, 2019 6:52 p.m.

It’s laughable

Editor:

After almost two years and millions of dollars spent on Robert Mueller’s investigation, the verdict wasn’t what the Democrats expected. They’re not happy and now are attacking Attorney General Robert Barr. I have some advice for them.

During the Obama administration, our country had to endure all sorts of crimes and misdemeanors. Remember Eric Holder? Fast and Furious, Lois Lerner with the IRS, and on and on. We had to “tough it out!” Obama got the Nobel Peace Prize early in his term. For what? The whole eight years was a total mess, and we had to live through it. Now, my dear liberal pundits, you do the same. Try counseling, have some hot chocolate, grow up!

Then Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election, which took them by surprise. Now everybody is investigating everybody and our borders are over-run with immigrants and being released into this country. Still, Congress does nothing.

Our colleges are mostly liberals teaching our young people whose brains haven’t developed yet, they’re offered all this “free” stuff. Our college administrators make a ton of money, the cost of an education far exceeds what the students learn, nothing changes. Now the liberals want to have 16-year-olds vote, illegals also. We’re already a Banana Republic. It’s really “laughable!” Who needs Netflix, just watch CNN, MSNBC, FOX, etc. This is what we’ve become.

The only solution I can offer is to call our representatives, give them heck, tell them to do the job we elected them for. I’ve never been for term limits, sometimes we get some good people but maybe that’s an alternative too.

Bernice Cressy

Prescott Valley

