Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center to hold 1st annual blood drive on June 5

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center in partnership with the American Red Cross will hold its first annual blood drive on Wednesday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Elks Performing Arts Center, Crystal Hall, 3rd floor, 117 East Gurley Street in Prescott.

The Red Cross has over 130 years of experience providing humanitarian aid – including more than 70 years of supplying blood to those in need. Each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives and will touch the lives of so many more.

No appointment is required to donate. To schedule an appointment please visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code elkstheatre, or call 800-Red-Cross, 800-733-2767.

Information provided by the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center.