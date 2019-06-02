Editorial: #WithoutNews honors journalists who died covering news

The front page of today’s Courier print edition looks different. That is to get your attention as journalists and news advocates around the world pause to remember those who have given their lives in pursuit of covering the news and freedom of the press.

Newseum in Washington, D.C. today will display no newspapers in its Today’s Front Pages exhibit, inside the Newseum or online at newseum.org. In their place will be blacked-out pages featuring the hashtag #WithoutNews. The newspaper blackout marks the Newseum’s fifth annual #WithoutNews campaign.

Also today, June 3, the names of 21 journalists selected to represent all journalists who died covering the news in 2018 will be added to the 2,323 names on the Journalists Memorial located at Newseum.

Newseum’s mission is to increase public understanding of the importance of a free press and help protect the five freedoms embraced by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution: freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of religion, the right to assemble peacefully and the right to petition the government.

The Daily Courier wholeheartedly supports this campaign and joins in remembering the journalists who have lost their lives in the name of news.

The journalists at the Courier are dedicated to producing responsible, fair and balanced local news. We do this because the news is important. It’s important on a large scale, nationally and internationally, and it is extremely important in our own back yard – what we call community news.

We believe in the communities we serve and the things that are happening here. As professionals, our newsroom staff is dedicated to local journalism and strive to create consistent, accurate, educational and well-researched news stories and information.

On this day, we recognize the risks taken by journalists and the ultimate sacrifice given by some to ensure our world is kept informed through a free press. We encourage everyone to visit newseum.org/todaysfrontpages any day of the week to see front pages from news organizations everywhere.

Those pages represent the dedication put forth by many devoted journalists serving every kind of community, from large cities and universities to small towns and community colleges.

Other organizations that share this mission include the Committee to Protect Journalists, Reporters Without Borders, Freedom House and the International Press Institute.

Thank you for reading The Daily Courier and supporting independent, local journalism.