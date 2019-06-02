OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, June 02
Weather  67.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Editorial: #WithoutNews honors journalists who died covering news

#WithoutNews campaign. (Courier photo)

#WithoutNews campaign. (Courier photo)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: June 2, 2019 6:57 p.m.

The front page of today’s Courier print edition looks different. That is to get your attention as journalists and news advocates around the world pause to remember those who have given their lives in pursuit of covering the news and freedom of the press.

photo

Front page of The Daily Courier on Monday, June 3, 2019. (Courier photo)

Newseum in Washington, D.C. today will display no newspapers in its Today’s Front Pages exhibit, inside the Newseum or online at newseum.org. In their place will be blacked-out pages featuring the hashtag #WithoutNews. The newspaper blackout marks the Newseum’s fifth annual #WithoutNews campaign.

Also today, June 3, the names of 21 journalists selected to represent all journalists who died covering the news in 2018 will be added to the 2,323 names on the Journalists Memorial located at Newseum.

Newseum’s mission is to increase public understanding of the importance of a free press and help protect the five freedoms embraced by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution: freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of religion, the right to assemble peacefully and the right to petition the government.

The Daily Courier wholeheartedly supports this campaign and joins in remembering the journalists who have lost their lives in the name of news.

The journalists at the Courier are dedicated to producing responsible, fair and balanced local news. We do this because the news is important. It’s important on a large scale, nationally and internationally, and it is extremely important in our own back yard – what we call community news.

We believe in the communities we serve and the things that are happening here. As professionals, our newsroom staff is dedicated to local journalism and strive to create consistent, accurate, educational and well-researched news stories and information.

On this day, we recognize the risks taken by journalists and the ultimate sacrifice given by some to ensure our world is kept informed through a free press. We encourage everyone to visit newseum.org/todaysfrontpages any day of the week to see front pages from news organizations everywhere.

Those pages represent the dedication put forth by many devoted journalists serving every kind of community, from large cities and universities to small towns and community colleges.

Other organizations that share this mission include the Committee to Protect Journalists, Reporters Without Borders, Freedom House and the International Press Institute.

Thank you for reading The Daily Courier and supporting independent, local journalism.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Editorial: Honoring journalists who have died to deliver truth (#WithoutNews)
#Without News Campaign raising awareness of threats to a free press
Letter: Free press
Editorial: #WithoutNews - Honoring journalists
Journalism's new world - literally

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
02
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
02
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
TUE
04
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
04
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
06
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries