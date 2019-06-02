Daytime lane closures on I-40 beginning June 5 near Ash Fork

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for alternating lane closures on east- and westbound Interstate 40 at Crookton Road (milepost 140 to milepost 132) near Ash Fork for pavement repair.

The work is scheduled to occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, and Thursday, June 6. The restrictions are necessary so ADOT crews can do fog-seal work, which helps to protect and extend the life of the highway pavement.

For more information, call 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.