Calendar of Events: June 3-7
Originally Published: June 2, 2019 7:33 p.m.
Monday, June 3
- The Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild meeting, 7 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive just past North Civic Drive, Prescott Valley. The guest speaker will be The Featherweight Doctor. Free, refreshments provided. Karen, 928-830-2565.
- Windows 10, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.
- A Universe of Art, 10:15 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
Tuesday, June 4
- The Northern AZ Climate Change Alliance community program on solar energy, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Prescott Public Library Founders Suite, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Contact Kari.NAZCCA@gmail.com or call 928-899-4388.
- Buying and selling on ebay, noon to 2 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.
- A Universe of Crafts 1 to 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
- Toddler storytime, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and fingerplays with plenty of parent and child interaction. For toddlers and their grownups.
- Technology Help Hour, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
Wednesday, June 5
- Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center to hold first annual blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Elks Performing Arts Center, Crystal Hall, 3rd floor, 117 East Gurley Street in Prescott. To schedule an appointment visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code elkstheatre, or call 800-Red-Cross, 800-733-2767.
- YavaButtons Club meeting, 9 a.m. in Rm. 3 at Stepping Stones Coffee House, 2nd Street, Prescott Valley. Meetings include presentations on the collection, history, and preservation of clothing buttons. Public invited. 928-443-9831.
- Prescott Coin Club meeting, 7 p.m., POA Building at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail in Prescott Country Club, Dewey. 928-772-7144.
- U.S. Citizenship classes, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.
- Web chatting: FaceTime, Skype, Google Due and Hangouts, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.
Thursday, June 6
- Dewey-Humboldt Library Book Store Getting to Know You Afternoon on the first Thursday of each month. Enjoy drinks and treats and casual conversations.This week features Mysteries at $1 for hardbacks and 25 cents for paperbacks. Come any time between noon and 4 p.m. Located at 12980 Prescott Street in Humboldt. 928-632-5049.
- Reflections on Grief – Its Precious Treasures, Adult Care Services Senior Connection, noon to 1 p.m, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott. 928-778-3747.
- Prescott Stamp Club meeting and auction, 12:45 p.m., Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave, Prescott. 928-445-1673 or dwayne@yfplan.com.
- A Universe of Song with Mister Jim, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
- U.S. Citizenship classes, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.
- You Too! Mentor training, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Training on iPads with hearing and vision accessibility apps. To register, contact the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526 or ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.
- Arizona Attorney General's Prescott Satellite Office, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. Volunteers assist with consumer fraud complaint, civil rights complaint and questions regarding scams, consumer fraud, life care planning and other issues. 602-542-2123 or CommunityServices@AZAG.gov.
Friday, June 7
- Prescott Indivisible general meeting, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Granite Peak Universal Unitarian Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave, Prescott. www.prescottindivisible.org or email indivisibleAZ4@gmail.com.
- TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.
- The Complete Job Search, 1 to 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.
- Lap sit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.
- Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.
- Computer Basics: Finding and Saving Files, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.
- Historic Downtown Walking Tours Where It All Began 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
- Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Basic Spanish skills needed.
- It's A Mystery Book Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
To view money-saving ads...