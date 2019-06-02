OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, June 02
Weather  67.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Bluhm: Weekend misery on I-17
Around the Bluhmin' Town

Judy Bluhm, Courier Columnist

Judy Bluhm, Courier Columnist

mugshot photo
By Judy Bluhm
Originally Published: June 2, 2019 6:45 p.m.

It happened again. I was stuck in the misery on I-17 over Memorial Day weekend. What should have been an easy drive became the nightmare called “going nowhere fast” for more hours than I care to consider. Not traveling at the peak hours of commute during a holiday weekend, I foolishly thought I could make it from Anthem to Prescott in a few hours. Oh, that was before the long delay that caused more than a few folks to “lose it” on the freeway.

There were Long lines of vehicles held hostage going north. Monday the southbound drivers on I-17 didn’t fare much better. All sorts of human behavior and frustrations were exposed. Raw nerves. Honking horns. Tempers flailing. People, pets and machines stopped or crawling at a snail’s pace. Stuck with no way out. Oh, dear readers, the desperation of a traffic jam is horrific.

One trucker stopped his big rig and went walking up the side of the freeway, cussing under his breath. Lots of people did this. Just parked, got out and walked. Where? Why? The trucker came back to his cab muttering that ADOT stands for “Arizona Derelicts of Transportation.” Drama and chaos ensued.

People had to go to the bathroom! One man held a blanket over his wife while she went potty on the side of the road. Dogs were barking. Babies were crying. One young lady was weeping because she was going to a wedding in Prescott and was not going to make it. A lady in front of me said her elderly father was very ill in the car and was asking if anyone was a nurse or doctor.

State Troopers, where art thou? When stuck in traffic for hours there are many victims. People don’t always bring enough water. Sometimes not their medicines. Babies run out of milk or formula. People get thirsty, hungry, hot, faint and have to go to the bathroom! Oh Lordy help us when we are eating jam on the freeway.

There were things to laugh at while stopped. A man and woman sang at the side of the road, “We shall overcome.” One lady walked her yellow Labrador on the side of the road, and the dog stopped and lifted his leg on about a dozen cars. Well some of us thought it was funny.

In a hurry? Beware of freeways because once you are stuck there is no way out of the mess in front of you. Worse, you will be left to wonder what is happening because it is unlikely you will get helpful information about what is causing the big hold-up.

Dear readers, before you get on the interstate, bring plenty of water and don’t forget your medicine. Pack a lunch. Do not carry perishables in the car because anything and everything can melt in a few hours. Maybe learn to sing a song. And take a bathroom break before leaving home, because squatting on the side of the freeway is a “road too far” for most of us to travel.

Judy Bluhm is a writer and a local realtor. Have a comment or a story? Email Judy at judy@judybluhm.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Around the Bluhmin’ Town column: Freeway travel & travails
Around the Bluhmin' Town: L.A.'s Carmageddon had nothing on I-17 gridlock
Bluhm: Pumpkins add spice to season, but watch out for javelinas
Bluhm: Annoying red birds don’t seem to give up
Around the Bluhmin’ Town column: ‘For better or worse, till spider do us part’

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
02
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
02
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
TUE
04
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
04
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
06
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries