$1 million slated to go toward city improvements to West Granite Creek Park

A new splash pad, playground, event space, and nearly 90 farmers’ market vendor spaces could be in place in the downtown-area West Granite Creek Park by next year at this time.

With $1 million earmarked in the coming year’s city budget, park improvements that are being planned to occur in conjunction with the pending Hilton Garden Inn hotel construction are well on their way to reality.

Prescott Recreation Services Director Joe Baynes reported to the Prescott Parks and Recreation Board on Thursday, May 30, that that park improvements “could be done as early as next spring (2020) or as late as next fall.”

Already, Baynes’ department has included $1 million of park impact-fee and general-fund money in its budget for the 2020 fiscal year that is set to start on July 1.

That budget is still in the approval process, and the Prescott City Council will consider tentative approval on June 11.

CONCEPTUAL PLAN

Included in the plans is a joint effort by the city and the hotel developer for a splash pad and playground along Montezuma Street, across from the Depot Marketplace.

To help visualize the improvements that will take place on parkland across Miller Creek from there, near the old Sam Hill Warehouse, the city is working with local landscape architect Barnabas Kane on a conceptual drawing.

Sketched in preliminarily are: nearly 90 farmers’ market vendor spaces; a large stamped-concrete circular event center of about 2,000 square feet; a new restroom; new customer parking spaces; an access road; a “food forest” that will include fruit trees; and a large grass-slope area for families to gather.

“I believe this is a very organic project,” Baynes told the board, noting that the plan will draw in the Prescott Farmers Market and the creekside Greenway Trails, as well as the surrounding neighborhoods and the general public.

“It’ll be simple but functional,” Baynes said, adding that the improvements would bring some long overdue improvements to the park area that is located across Montezuma Street from the main Granite Creek Park.

“I think West Granite Creek Park has kind of always been neglected,” he said.

MAINTENANCE QUESTIONS

Board members appeared largely supportive of the plans, but had questions about how the city’s parks and recreation department would add another maintenance responsibility.

“You guys are so busy; everybody’s got their plate full,” Board Member Linda Nichols said.

She and other board members noted that the parks and recreation department has been required to do more work with fewer people in recent years.

“Are you going to get temporary help or anything like that?” Nichols asked.

While Baynes said no new staff positions were expected in the coming year, he responded that the improvements would be constructed to require as little maintenance as possible.

“We’ll make it easy to maintain,” he said. For instance, he said, “We’re kind of cutting down on the turf area.”

In coming years, Baynes said the maintenance needs would be evaluated. “You almost have to build it, and then you figure out to maintain it,” he said. “Let’s work our way into what we really need, rather than having positions to start with.”

Another of the board questions focused on how the park uses would mesh with the homeless people who regularly gather in the West Granite Creek Park area.

Baynes said the improvements would bring better lighting and more police presence to the park area.

The Hilton Garden Inn project, which generated considerable controversy as it went through the city approval process, is now on its way to the start of construction.

Baynes said the hotel plans are currently in their second round of review by city staff. The groundbreaking could take place as soon as July.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.