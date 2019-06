Why are flags at half-staff today?

In coordination with the Presidential Proclamation, Gov. Doug Ducey on Saturday, June 1, ordered that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset on Tuesday, June 4, in honor of the victims of the Virginia Beach shooting.

“Our hearts are with the victims, their families and all those affected in the Virginia Beach shooting,” Ducey said. “Arizona joins together in praying for the entire Virginia Beach community, and we thank the first responders who acted at the scene.

"In honor and memory of the victims of the shooting, I have ordered that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.”