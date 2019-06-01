OFFERS
Sat, June 01
Why are flags at half-staff today?

Originally Published: June 1, 2019 1:59 p.m.

In coordination with the Presidential Proclamation, Gov. Doug Ducey on Saturday, June 1, ordered that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset on Tuesday, June 4, in honor of the victims of the Virginia Beach shooting.

“Our hearts are with the victims, their families and all those affected in the Virginia Beach shooting,” Ducey said. “Arizona joins together in praying for the entire Virginia Beach community, and we thank the first responders who acted at the scene.

"In honor and memory of the victims of the shooting, I have ordered that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.”

This combination of photos provided by the City of Virginia Beach on Saturday, June 1, 2019 shows victims of Friday’s shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Va. Top row from left are Laquita C. Brown, Ryan Keith Cox, Tara Welch Gallagher and Mary Louise Gayle. Middle row from left are Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Joshua O. Hardy, Michelle “Missy” Langer and Richard H. Nettleton. Bottom row from left are Katherine A. Nixon, Christopher Kelly Rapp, Herbert “Bert” Snelling and Robert “Bobby” Williams. All but one were long-time city employees; the 12th was a contractor there to get a permit. (City of Virginia Beach via AP)

