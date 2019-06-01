Weekend event, plaque to honor late Prescott softball tourney director

PRESCOTT — The Prescott Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with the National Softball Association (NSA), will honor former city tournament director Don Fishel during the inaugural Don Fishel Memorial girls fastpitch softball tournament Saturday and Sunday, June 1 and 2.

Fishel, 64, who was a longtime rec supervisor for Prescott Parks and Recreation, commissioner for the Arizona Amateur Softball Association (ASA) and Arizona NSA, and a game official for the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA), died of cancer in August 2018.

Prescott Parks and Rec’s Rick Hormann and Dale Poole, the “Friendly Get Together” tournament’s directors, will welcome a total of 28 girls fastpitch softball teams from Arizona and Nevada in the 12-and-Under, 14U, 16U and 18U age divisions to Pioneer Park and Heritage Park for the four-game guarantee event.

“Don was one of the kindest, most caring men I have known,” Hormann said. “His commitment to the sport of fastpitch softball was his passion. He loved the game, the players, coaches, and staff that worked countless tournaments with him over the years, including me.”

Pool play begins at 8 a.m. Saturday and will last all day at both parks. Single-elimination bracket play is scheduled for an 8 a.m. start on Sunday and will end in the mid-afternoon.

“This is a great turnout for our first tournament of the [summer] season,” Hormann said.

In between games at 2 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Park, Prescott Parks and Rec Director Joe Baynes will dedicate a plaque in memory of Fishel, whose family is scheduled to attend. The plaque will hang permanently on a wall that faces Pioneer Park’s Field 2. In addition, tournament organizers will conduct a 50/50 drawing, with proceeds being donated to cancer research.

“I will never forget my friend, Don, and I appreciate the City of Prescott dedicating this plaque for our friend and co-worker,” Hormann added.

The tournament’s 12U division features nine teams, including the 12U Storm, Team Hustle, Lil Rebels RC/Young 12U and LV Crush in the Red Pool, and the Phoenix Heat Dorado, 12U Batbusters, 12U Misfits, Bullhead City Heat and Vegas Valkres 12U in the White Pool.

Five squads are slated to appear in the 14U division, including the Clovers, Grind Parra 14U, Legit SB 14U, 14U Storm and Lil Rebels BW 14U.

In the 16U division, there should be eight teams, including the Verde Valley Heat Elite, Arizona Anguish, Lil Rebels MT 16U Red and Lil Rebels MT 16U Black in the Red Pool, and the Henderson Hawks, Northern Arizona Fire, Las Vegas Rage 16U-Pederson and Lil Rebels 16U White in the White Pool.

For the 18U division, six squads should be represented, including the Ladyhawks, 18U Storm, AZ Power Moore 18U, Lil Rebels MT 18U, Mean Machine Dixon 18U and Vendetta Corey.

After bracket play ends on Sunday, awards will be distributed to the first-, second- and third-place teams in each age division, and medals will go to the players on the first- and second-place squads in each age division.

