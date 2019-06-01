OFFERS
Rants & Raves: June 2, 2019

Originally Published: June 1, 2019 7:46 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less.

  • What kind of president plays golf on Memorial Day in a country that killed and wounded thousands of armed service members in a surprise Sunday raid?

  • I was at the Walmart check-out when a young woman insisted she pay for my groceries. Her name is Alex. What a wonderful act of kindness. Thank you, again, Alex. And I certainly will pass it on.

  • Given that YRMC does not participate in Washington D.C.-based The Leapfrog Group, research and surveys obviously created a biased, somewhat negative assessment of the hospital. Nothing short of excellent experience with our family.

  • Time to reinstitute the draft to bring reality of discipline, rules, regulations and moral guidance to the spoiled, whimpering “snowflakes” who claim victimhood when they cannot get their way. Time to stop dreaming of a socialist inspired Camelot.

  • Yes, Trump supporters, rejoice. After giving you a miniscule tax cut (huge for the rich), Trump is now making you pay hundreds of dollars more for goods and food annually due to his tariffs (which is a tax on you). Be so proud.

  • Mayor Mengarelli’s May 30 “Talk of the Town” homily on the wonders of Prescott is another way of letting us know AED’s proposal for the Dells is a done deal. His unstated message is we’ve got enough, so be satisfied.

All Rants&Raves are subject to editing. Submit RANTS&RAVES at dcourier.com/rants-and-raves or email twieds@prescottaz.com.

