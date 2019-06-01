Prescott's late Don Fishel honored during memorial fastpitch softball tournament
Fastpitch Softball
Family and friends of the late Don Fishel, former Prescott Parks and Recreation rec services supervisor and tournament director, were on-hand Saturday, June 1, for the dedication of a permanent plaque in Fishel’s honor that will hang on a wall at Pioneer Park. The tribute occurred in the early afternoon in between games of the inaugural NSA Don Fishel Memorial fast-pitch girls softball tournament. At least 200 people participated in the tribute, including Don’s three daughters, Jolene, Justine and Jamey, and his siblings, Karla and Gary. (Rick Hormann/Courtesy)
