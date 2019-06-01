Prescott's late Don Fishel honored during memorial fastpitch softball tournament

Family and friends of the late Don Fishel, former Prescott Parks and Recreation rec services supervisor and tournament director, were on-hand Saturday, June 1, for the dedication of a permanent plaque in Fishel’s honor that will hang on a wall at Pioneer Park. The tribute occurred in the early afternoon in between games of the inaugural NSA Don Fishel Memorial fast-pitch girls softball tournament. At least 200 people participated in the tribute, including Don’s three daughters, Jolene, Justine and Jamey, and his siblings, Karla and Gary. (Rick Hormann/Courtesy)