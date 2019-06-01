Prescott Valley defeats Prescott, moves into TOC semis

CHINO VALLEY — Camp Verde’s withdrawal from the Arizona District 10 Little League Majors Tournament of Champions might have thrown a wrench in the works, it still didn’t faze Prescott Valley’s Team Martin as it topped Prescott’s True Value 14-4 in the opening round on Friday at Chino Valley’s Community Center Park Fields.

Schedule Arizona District 10 Tournament of Champions Community Center Park Fields, Chino Valley Majors (Revised Schedule) Friday’s Scores Opening Round Game 1: Prescott Valley 14, Prescott 4 (4) Game 2: Bagdad 6, Verde Valley 5 Saturday’s Games Opening Round Game 3: Chino Valley vs. Agua Fria, 9 a.m. Semifinals Game 4: Wickenburg vs. Prescott Valley, 11 a.m. Game 5: Bagdad vs. Winner of Game 3, 1 p.m. Sunday’s Game Championship Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 2 p.m.

Manager Jeremy Martin certainly sounds like a broken record the way he raves about his team’s defense. But if it continues to win him games like it did against Prescott on Friday, who can blame him?

“We started out a little rough, but Connor Wallace, our ace, was throwing strikes and when he’s throwing strikes, we’re on because we know if we’re missing a little bit anywhere, our hitting’s going to come around,” Martin said. “So like I said before, when our defense is faltering, our pitching usually steps up and so does our hitting.”

As Martin mentioned, Wallace took a little while to get his feet under him, allowing two runs to Prescott in the top of the first. However, Prescott Valley’s bats stepped up to the plate to take a 3-2 lead going into the second frame.

From then on, it was no looking back as Prescott Valley poured it on in the second with five runs and two more in the third. Prescott had no answers for Prescott Valley’s timely hitting, especially that of Trevor Field, who went 2 for 2 with three RBIs that included a triple. Wallace was also effective at the dish as he matched Field’s team-leading three RBIs while Nick Martin and Jeremy Reynolds pitched in with two RBIs each.

Prescott made some noise in the fourth inning when it managed to plate two runs to cut their deficit to six. The effort would come in vain though as Prescott Valley activated the run rule in the bottom half of the frame when it tacked on four more runs.

The loss marked the end of the road for Prescott, but manager Lee Richardson praised his young team for playing as hard as it did, especially considering it was missing a few players who are traveling with the 12-and-Under Prescott Rebels Club ball team to Milford, New York, for the Cooperstown Dreams Park National Invitational Tournament.

“Our team’s kind of gone through a little adversity. We have three players missing,” Richardson said. “I thought our goal today was to just mentally be in the game, and I thought our kids did really good with that. We just didn’t get enough hits and didn’t get enough runs.”

As for Prescott Valley, it will be moving on the semifinals on Saturday, June 1, with a game against Wickenburg, which had a bye in the first round due to Camp Verde dropping out. First pitch is set for 11 a.m.

Martin said the crafty Antonio Valenzuela, known for his unique delivery, will be starting on the mound against Wickenburg.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.