OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 01
Weather  60.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Valley crushes Wickenburg, advances to 2nd straight TOC championship
Little League

Prescott Valley pitcher Antonio Valenzuela, on Saturday, June 1, helped guide his team to a second straight berth in the Arizona District 10 Little League Tournament of Champions title game, which is at 2 p.m. today, June 2, at Community Center Park in Chino Valley. PV shut out Wickenburg, 17-0, in the semifinals. (Doug Cook/Courier)

Prescott Valley pitcher Antonio Valenzuela, on Saturday, June 1, helped guide his team to a second straight berth in the Arizona District 10 Little League Tournament of Champions title game, which is at 2 p.m. today, June 2, at Community Center Park in Chino Valley. PV shut out Wickenburg, 17-0, in the semifinals. (Doug Cook/Courier)

By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: June 1, 2019 10:25 p.m.

CHINO VALLEY — Prescott Valley Little League’s Majors team is once again on the cusp of winning an Arizona District 10 Tournament of Champions (TOC) title after gliding past Wickenburg in a 17-0 run-ruled semifinals victory Saturday, June 1.

At a sun-splashed and wind-whipped Community Center Park, Prescott Valley posted its second consecutive convincing win of the tourney. On Friday, PV routed Prescott LL, 14-4, in a run-ruled four innings in its opener.

Prescott Valley will vie for a repeat title at the TOC at 2 p.m. today, June 2, at Community Center Park against Bagdad, which beat Agua Fria, 12-2 in four innings, in Saturday’s other semifinal.

Versus Wickenburg, Prescott Valley starting pitcher Antonio Valenzuela nabbed the victory, allowing one hit, striking out six and walking one in three innings. Reliever Gavin Barras struck out the side in the fourth to conclude matters.

“Antonio throws well – he throws kind of like a sidearm – so these younger batters aren’t used to seeing that,” PV manager Jeremy Martin said. “We try and stress beating the strike zone, and we usually win that way.”

Valenzuela said he was surprised that he pitched as well as he did because he didn’t like his pitch location during warmups. He added that he has thrown sidearm the entire time he’s played baseball.

“I do know how to throw upper-hand, but it just feels weird to me,” Valenzuela said.

At the plate for Prescott Valley, Barras blistered an RBI triple that highlighted his squad’s eight-run second inning and blew open the game. Connor Wallace (3 for 3, three runs scored), Jeremy Reynolds (two-run single, RBI sacrifice, run scored), Trevor Field (RBI single, two runs scored) and Gabe King (two-run single, two runs scored) also stood out.

“Our team came out focused – they were pitching well and they were patient at the plate,” Martin said. “When we see a good pitch, we hit it. So, we like to make the pitcher work.”

Prescott Valley scored its 17 runs on nine hits, capitalizing on seven walks and four hits by pitches from Wickenburg pitching.

Wickenburg manager Tom Sheehan said “it’s been a tough year” trying to develop chemistry with a younger team whose members didn’t know each other well.

“They did pretty good [this season] – it’s just one of those days,” he added. “We don’t play a lot of tournaments, so the pressure got to us.”

PV led 2-0 after the first inning, 10-0 after the second, 12-0 after the third and tacked on five more runs in the fourth to cap it.

“The boys just keep fightin’ and they play good baseball,” Martin said. “They don’t lose track of the fundamentals, and that’s what helps us to jump out to a big lead and maintain it.”

UP NEXT

Prescott Valley meets Bagdad, which run ruled Agua Fria in Saturday’s other semifinal game, in the TOC Majors championship game at 2 p.m. today, June 2, at the Community Center Park Ballfields, located at the corner of Perkinsville Road and Road 1 East in Chino Valley.

“I’m confident about winning [Sunday],” PV’s Valenzuela said. “I’m proud of my team, and they’re great teammates.”

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott Valley advances to today’s TOC championship
Little League: Prescott rolls past Verde Valley
Prescott, PV advance to title game
Prescott Valley defeats Prescott, moves into TOC semis
Little League: After brief hiatus, True Value returns as Prescott LL rep

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
01
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
01
Family Storytime
SUN
02
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
02
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
TUE
04
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries