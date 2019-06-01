Prescott Valley crushes Wickenburg, advances to 2nd straight TOC championship

CHINO VALLEY — Prescott Valley Little League’s Majors team is once again on the cusp of winning an Arizona District 10 Tournament of Champions (TOC) title after gliding past Wickenburg in a 17-0 run-ruled semifinals victory Saturday, June 1.

At a sun-splashed and wind-whipped Community Center Park, Prescott Valley posted its second consecutive convincing win of the tourney. On Friday, PV routed Prescott LL, 14-4, in a run-ruled four innings in its opener.

Prescott Valley will vie for a repeat title at the TOC at 2 p.m. today, June 2, at Community Center Park against Bagdad, which beat Agua Fria, 12-2 in four innings, in Saturday’s other semifinal.

Versus Wickenburg, Prescott Valley starting pitcher Antonio Valenzuela nabbed the victory, allowing one hit, striking out six and walking one in three innings. Reliever Gavin Barras struck out the side in the fourth to conclude matters.

“Antonio throws well – he throws kind of like a sidearm – so these younger batters aren’t used to seeing that,” PV manager Jeremy Martin said. “We try and stress beating the strike zone, and we usually win that way.”

Valenzuela said he was surprised that he pitched as well as he did because he didn’t like his pitch location during warmups. He added that he has thrown sidearm the entire time he’s played baseball.

“I do know how to throw upper-hand, but it just feels weird to me,” Valenzuela said.

At the plate for Prescott Valley, Barras blistered an RBI triple that highlighted his squad’s eight-run second inning and blew open the game. Connor Wallace (3 for 3, three runs scored), Jeremy Reynolds (two-run single, RBI sacrifice, run scored), Trevor Field (RBI single, two runs scored) and Gabe King (two-run single, two runs scored) also stood out.

“Our team came out focused – they were pitching well and they were patient at the plate,” Martin said. “When we see a good pitch, we hit it. So, we like to make the pitcher work.”

Prescott Valley scored its 17 runs on nine hits, capitalizing on seven walks and four hits by pitches from Wickenburg pitching.

Wickenburg manager Tom Sheehan said “it’s been a tough year” trying to develop chemistry with a younger team whose members didn’t know each other well.

“They did pretty good [this season] – it’s just one of those days,” he added. “We don’t play a lot of tournaments, so the pressure got to us.”

PV led 2-0 after the first inning, 10-0 after the second, 12-0 after the third and tacked on five more runs in the fourth to cap it.

“The boys just keep fightin’ and they play good baseball,” Martin said. “They don’t lose track of the fundamentals, and that’s what helps us to jump out to a big lead and maintain it.”

UP NEXT

Prescott Valley meets Bagdad, which run ruled Agua Fria in Saturday’s other semifinal game, in the TOC Majors championship game at 2 p.m. today, June 2, at the Community Center Park Ballfields, located at the corner of Perkinsville Road and Road 1 East in Chino Valley.

“I’m confident about winning [Sunday],” PV’s Valenzuela said. “I’m proud of my team, and they’re great teammates.”

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.