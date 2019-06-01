OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 01
Weather  60.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Nature vs. nurture: Who’s to blame for dog attacks?
Discussion comes as number of incidents seems to be on the rise

David Dick, Ramona Reynolds and their Husky, Sadie, were attacked by a pit bull in their Prescott neighborhood on Dec. 17, 2018. (Max Efrein/Courier)

David Dick, Ramona Reynolds and their Husky, Sadie, were attacked by a pit bull in their Prescott neighborhood on Dec. 17, 2018. (Max Efrein/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: June 1, 2019 8:57 p.m.

David Dick and Ramona Reynolds can barely speak about their battle with a pit bull in December 2018 without getting highly emotional.

“It was very distressing,” Dick said.

As the couple had done almost every day for the previous three years, they were taking a walk through the Mountain Club, a Prescott community they were living in at the time.

With them were their 2-year-old grandnephew and 9-year-old, leashed husky, Sadie. As they were passing one of the many homes in the subdivision, a resident was walking out to get his mail. The man had two pit bulls waiting inside his home, and as soon as the dogs saw Sadie, they managed to push through a door and dash toward them, Dick said.

“Oh my God, it happened in like two seconds time,” he said. “You don’t have time to do anything at all to protect yourself; you can’t get away. All I had the chance to do was to snatch the toddler off the ground.”

The owner of the pit bulls tackled one of the dogs, but the other got through and piled right into Reynolds and Sadie.

“We were under full attack,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds tried to protect Sadie from the assault and ended up getting bitten on the knee. Meanwhile, Sadie was keenly taking evasive maneuvers.

“[Sadie] did an amazing job of keeping from getting injured,” Dick said.

After a great deal of yelling and tussling, the pit bull owner’s wife managed to get ahold of the attacking dog and drag it back to their house, Dick said.

Animal Control officers with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office were called out and a report was filed. As is required after a dog bites someone, the dog that bit Reynolds was quarantined for 10 days so its behavior could be monitored in case it had rabies, which they determined it did not.

Now five months later, Dick and Reynolds are still locked in a court case that will determine if the owner of the pit bulls will receive any fines or charges for the way his dogs behaved. This is the second time the pit bull owner has been brought to court for his dogs attacking another dog. In the first case, which was just resolved on May 20, 2019, a judge found him guilty of two counts of dog at large, which is a low-level misdemeanor.

No matter the outcome of this second case, Dick and Reynolds said they will never feel the same way about taking casual walks in their neighborhood.

“We haven’t been for a walk since it happened,” Reynolds said. “That whole feeling of walking in your neighborhood is so totally different now.”

FREQUENCY OF DOG ATTACKS

Unfortunately, dog attacks are all too common and appear to be occurring more frequently throughout the county, said Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) Animal Control Sgt. Deb Dean.

“To me, the level of aggression that we’ve seen in the last year or two has escalated somewhat because we have more people with more dogs,” Dean said.

Between June 1, 2018, and April 30, 2019, the Prescott Police Department received a total of 104 animal bite reports. Of those, 32 were classified as “attacks” by dogs.

When broken down by breed, 12 of the attacks were by pit bull types, four were by German Shepherd types, two were by Australian Shepherds, one was by a Spaniel type, one was by an Akita, one was by a Boxer, one was by a Husky, one was by a Shih Tzu, one was by a coonhound, one was by a Border Collie, one was by a poodle, one was by a Malinois, one was by a Chihuahua, one was by a Rottweiler and three were by unknown breeds.

Chino Valley Police Department saw a similar spread of variety in their 18 dog bite reports between June 1, 2018, and May 10, 2019: five pit bull, three Chihuahua, two Saint Bernard, one Queensland heeler, one Labrador Retriever, one Weimaraner, one Beagle, one Belgian Malinois, one Red Heeler and two unknown.

Information from the Prescott Valley Police Department on the number of dog bite reports it has received in the past year and the breeds responsible for each attack could not be obtained before press time.

NATURE VS. NURTURE

Certain breeds of dogs are perceived as more being prone to aggression than others. Often cited are Rottweilers, Dobermans, German Shepherds and pit bulls — which is a common name for a type of dog descended from bulldogs and terriers rather a breed in itself.

Dean said these types of dogs do have what is called a “high prey drive,” a term which refers to a dog’s eagerness or desire to work hard, especially if the work involves anything related to chasing and capturing prey.

However, she and other animal experts do not believe specific breeds of dogs are necessarily more vicious by nature than others.

“Any dog has the potential to bite, and we can’t really say it’s breed specific,” Prescott Valley Police Department Animal Control Supervisor Evelyn Whittaker said.

Some factors that can play into a dog’s behavior are its living conditions, the way it is cared for in general and its mental health.

“Some dogs just have mental issues that just aren’t fixable,” Whittaker said.

Longtime local dog trainer Heidi Dahms Foster said the largest influence on a dog’s behavior, in her opinion, is training.

“Any dog can be an issue if not properly trained and socialized,” Foster said.

Given this, she believes dog owners are really to blame if a dog is acting out in a negative way.

“I would lean way more toward it’s the people [than the breed],” she said.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Breed bans are cruel, misguided, ineffective
Letter: Pit bulls not good bets for adopting as pets
Pit bull stereotype untrue, unfair
Pit bulls are noble, loving, loyal, playful
Letter: Two sides to views on pit bulls

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
01
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
01
Family Storytime
SUN
02
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
02
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
TUE
04
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries