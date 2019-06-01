OFFERS
Highway 89 repairs set to begin on Monday

Originally Published: June 1, 2019 8 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, June 1, 2019 9:43 PM

The City of Prescott is scheduled to begin a pavement repair project the week of June 3, 2019.

The project consists of chip-sealing operations, and asphalt milling and paving along Highway 89, from just south of the newly installed roundabout near the Phippen Museum to the Willow Lake Road Roundabout.

Asphalt milling and paving work will occur during nighttime hours, starting Monday, June 3, and continuing through Friday, June 7, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

To minimize the impact to the traveling public and ensure the safety of construction crews, a full closure of Highway 89 will be required from just south of the newly installed roundabout near the Phippen Museum to the Willow Lake Road Roundabout, to perform this work.

Residents who live within the construction zone will be escorted to their homes during construction hours.

Chip-sealing operations along State Route 89 will take place from Monday, June 17, to Wednesday, June 19, throughout daytime hours.

To avoid any possibility of getting the chip-seal material on vehicles or driveways, residents are advised not to enter or exit their driveways while the chip-seal application process is underway.

Every attempt will be made to maintain access to residences and businesses. However, when chip-sealing and paving operations are taking place in front of a driveway, an interruption of access will be required.

Please be aware of reduced speeds, rough roads, flagging operations, and turning and lane restrictions during the chip-seal process. The project is scheduled for completion in summer 2019.

For more information, visit www.prescottroadconstruction.com or call 928-237-3114.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.

