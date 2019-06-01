Highway 89 repairs set to begin on Monday
Updated as of Saturday, June 1, 2019 9:43 PM
The City of Prescott is scheduled to begin a pavement repair project the week of June 3, 2019.
The project consists of chip-sealing operations, and asphalt milling and paving along Highway 89, from just south of the newly installed roundabout near the Phippen Museum to the Willow Lake Road Roundabout.
Asphalt milling and paving work will occur during nighttime hours, starting Monday, June 3, and continuing through Friday, June 7, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
To minimize the impact to the traveling public and ensure the safety of construction crews, a full closure of Highway 89 will be required from just south of the newly installed roundabout near the Phippen Museum to the Willow Lake Road Roundabout, to perform this work.
Residents who live within the construction zone will be escorted to their homes during construction hours.
Chip-sealing operations along State Route 89 will take place from Monday, June 17, to Wednesday, June 19, throughout daytime hours.
To avoid any possibility of getting the chip-seal material on vehicles or driveways, residents are advised not to enter or exit their driveways while the chip-seal application process is underway.
Every attempt will be made to maintain access to residences and businesses. However, when chip-sealing and paving operations are taking place in front of a driveway, an interruption of access will be required.
Please be aware of reduced speeds, rough roads, flagging operations, and turning and lane restrictions during the chip-seal process. The project is scheduled for completion in summer 2019.
For more information, visit www.prescottroadconstruction.com or call 928-237-3114.
Information provided by the City of Prescott.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Police identify 2 people injured in Prescott motorcycle accident; listed in critical condition
- Pursuit ends after suspect drives stolen car over cliff near Prescott, DPS says
- YRMC defends policies after 'C' rating from watchdog group
- ‘Buckle Up’ campaign leads to arrests in Prescott, recovery of stolen firearms
- Amazing Places: Iron King Trail, Prescott Valley
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Need2Know: SMARTgirls consignment shop; Dutch Bros in Prescott; and Sunsplash Pools & Spas brings Bullfrog spas
- Prescott's July 4 fireworks show could close Highway 89 for up to 10 hours
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
- Prescott Valley man faces charges after allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SAT
01
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
01
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
02
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
SUN
02
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
TUE
04
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...