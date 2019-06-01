OFFERS
Sat, June 01
Weather  60.0 weather icon
Deep Well Ranch project ‘puzzle’ piece clears hurdle

Jon Carlson of the Scottsdale-based Espiritu Loci design firm, left, explains the preliminary plat details for the Westwood subdivision to members of the Prescott Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday, May 30. Prescott Planning Manager George Worley, second from left, Senior Assistant City Attorney Matthew Podracky, center, and Commissioners Mel Roop and Ted Gambogi look on. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: June 1, 2019 8:54 p.m.

The “first piece of the puzzle” in the mammoth Deep Well Ranch project took its first step toward falling into place last week.

In a unanimous vote Thursday, May 30, the Prescott Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of a 50-acre, 181-home subdivision on the west side of Willow Creek Road, in the vicinity of the Prescott Regional Airport.

The new Westwood subdivision is planned to be located across Willow Creek Road from the Antelope Crossings (now Saddlewood) subdivision that is already well under construction.

Prescott Planning Manager George Worley pointed out that Westwood is the first of the Deep Well Ranch’s expected multiple individual subdivisions to be submitted to the city for review under the master plan that was approved by the city in late 2017.

The preliminary plat review comes about two years after the Planning and Zoning Commission conducted seven meetings to review the lengthy master plan for the 1,800-acre Deep Well Ranch community.

“This is just 50 acres of 1,800,” Worley said. “It’s the first piece of the puzzle.”

The 30-acre Saddlewood is also a part of the Deep Well project but was already approved and underway when the master plan went through the city approval process.

Concerns

Even though Westwood’s preliminary plat got 6-0 commission approval (with Commissioner Terry Marshall absent), a number of concerns arose among the commissioners.

Commissioner Ken Mabarak, for instance, brought up the 6-foot-high privacy fence that is planned to border Willow Creek Road, across from a similarly high fence in the Saddlewood subdivision.

While acknowledging that 6-foot-high walls would be beneficial to the interior of the subdivision, Mabarak maintained that they “are not attractive to the community.”

He pointed out that larger cities such as Phoenix and Palm Springs, California, allow high fences along their major arteries, but said Prescott should be careful not to start the trend.

“Deep Well was supposed to be more of a ranch feeling,” Mabarak said.

After the meeting, Jon Carlson of the Espiritu Loci planning firm said the 6-foot-high fences are planned to be sufficiently set back from the road to allay Mabarak’s concerns.

“This one does a lot of what he’s asking,” Carlson said.

The homes in Westwood are planned to be built at about 3.5 units per acre – which is less dense than the 4.5 units per acre in the Saddlewood subdivision.

A city memo stated that the home lots would range in size from 6,960 square feet to 9,111 square feet, which meets the master plan’s lot-size requirements for the Village Land Use Group.

Although the subdivision was planned under the master plan’s village concept, Worley said it is designed mostly as a “standard subdivision.”

That raised a concern from Commission Chairman George Sheats.

“We envisioned that the neighborhoods would have some character beyond Saddlewood,” he said.

Carlson said Westwood’s preliminary plat distinguishes itself from typical subdivisions, in part, in the way it works with the terrain.

“We’re working with the land — the natural grades and contours,” he said.

The Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation on the Westwood preliminary plat will likely go to the Prescott City Council for final consideration sometime in June, Worley said.

Carlson said developers hope to begin construction on the project as soon as the City Council weighs in and the project’s improvement plan gets approval from city staff.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

