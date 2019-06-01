OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 01
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

In central US, levee breaches flood some communities

In this aerial image provided by Yell County Sheriff's Department water rushes through the levee along the Arkansas River Friday, May 31, 2019, in Dardanelle, Ark. Officials say the levee breached early Friday at Dardanelle, about 60 miles northwest of Little Rock. (Yell County Sheriff's Department via AP)

In this aerial image provided by Yell County Sheriff's Department water rushes through the levee along the Arkansas River Friday, May 31, 2019, in Dardanelle, Ark. Officials say the levee breached early Friday at Dardanelle, about 60 miles northwest of Little Rock. (Yell County Sheriff's Department via AP)

HANNAH GRABENSTEIN, Associated Press
Originally Published: June 1, 2019 2 p.m.

Record flooding causes Arkansas levee breach by Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Crews were making a "last ditch effort" on Saturday to save low-lying parts of a small Arkansas city from floodwaters pouring through a breached levee, and authorities downstream were warning people to leave a neighborhood that sits across the swollen river from the state capital.

Further north in Iowa, a flood barrier along the swollen Mississippi River failed Saturday, flooding four to six blocks of downtown Burlington, a city of about 25,000 people that is 170 miles (274 kilometers) southeast of Des Moines.

On Friday, the Arkansas River, which has been flooding communities for more than a week, tore a 40-foot hole in a levee in Dardanelle, a city of about 4,700 people roughly 100 miles (160 kilometers) upstream from Little Rock.

Mayor Jimmy Witt said Saturday that officials don't believe a temporary levee being constructed will stop the water from flooding the south side of Dardanelle, but he hopes it will buy time for residents of up to 800 threatened homes to prepare.

"We have started a last ditch effort to try and protect the southern borders of the city," he said at a news conference.

The river has been widening the levee breach and floodwaters have been slowly approaching homes, officials said. Water from some creeks and tributaries has already flooded some houses, they said. Yell County Judge Mark Thone said flooding has surrounded about 25 people in a rural community a few miles south of Dardanelle, and several roads have closed due to high water.

Meanwhile in North Little Rock, which is just across the Arkansas River from Little Rock, officials were going door-to-door Saturday to tell people in the Dixie Addition neighborhood to consider leaving.

The river isn't expected to crest in the Little Rock area until Tuesday, but North Little Rock officials said on Facebook that they believe the river will back up storm drainage areas and cause roads to become inaccessible in and around Dixie Addition, possibly for more than a week.

City spokesman Nathan Hamilton said there are about 150 homes covered by the evacuation recommendation. He said other homes also could be affected by flooding, but officials were currently focusing on only the most pressing neighborhood.

The evacuation recommendation followed a false alarm overnight that a nearby levee had breached and that flash flooding was possible. Officials quickly reversed themselves, though, and said that it hadn't failed and wasn't in danger of doing so.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday that officials were working to identify higher-risk spots in the Arkansas River's levee system.

"Obviously the breach in Dardanelle is a sign that there could be more of these breaches that will happen as the pressure continues to mount in the coming days," Hutchinson said.

Record-breaking flood levels in Fort Smith, Arkansas' second-largest city, remained steady through the morning, with the National Weather Service predicting the water would begin to recede Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The Arkansas River isn't the only one causing problems in the region.

In Burlington, Iowa, officials confirmed that a large, sand-filled barrier failed Saturday afternoon, forcing some businesses in the downtown area to evacuate. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Parts of the tiny northwestern Missouri town of Levasy were under water Saturday after a levee breach along the Missouri River. Officials there were conducting water rescues by boat, but no injuries were reported.

Officials in Illinois issued an "urgent plea" to residents of river communities to prepare for potential evacuations. The state's Emergency Management Agency director, Alicia Tate-Nadeau, called flooding a "life-safety issue," and the agency said levees along the Illinois River were in critical condition.

Flooding along the Missouri River in central Missouri prompted officials to issue a mandatory evacuation order Friday for some residents of Howard County, where the river had topped a levee. A topped levee along the Mississippi River, in northeastern Missouri, flooded several thousand acres of farmland Thursday.

In Oklahoma, water levels continued to drop as residents who were forced from their homes made plans to return. The weather service reported that the Arkansas River in Tulsa dipped below flood stage for the first time since flooding began.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rescues, evacuations as floodwaters breach levees in Midwest
Homes flood as Missouri River overtops, breaches levees
More evacuations in Midwest as floodwaters head downstream
Midwest flooding closes stretches of major river, interstate
Floodwaters threaten millions in crop and livestock losses

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
01
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
01
Family Storytime
SUN
02
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
02
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
TUE
04
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries