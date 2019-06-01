OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 01
Weather  60.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Award-winning artist creates another Prescott Film Festival poster

Artist Beth Hammer’s poster for the 2019 Prescott Film Festival. (Prescott Film Festival/Courtesy)

Artist Beth Hammer’s poster for the 2019 Prescott Film Festival. (Prescott Film Festival/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: June 1, 2019 8:49 p.m.

The Prescott Film Festival’s 10th annual festival poster was created by award-winning artist Beth Hammer and depicts Conestoga wagons at a drive-in theater, awash in purples and oranges, with the wagons facing a movie “screen” bearing the message “Celebrating 10 Years of Movie Magic”.

photo

The award-winning poster for the 2018 Prescott Film Festival. (Prescott Film Festival/Courtesy)

Film festival founder and executive director Helen Stephenson said this year’s poster, which was unveiled last month, might be her favorite yet.

“The homey feel, the salute to the Old West, the colors ... it all comes together into something beautiful that represents what the Prescott Film Festival brings to the community — movie magic that entertains, inspires and informs,” Stephenson said.

Hammer earned a Best Film Festival Posters of 2018 award, presented in December by Festival in LA., for the 2018 Prescott Film Festival poster, which depicted the Buckey O’Neill statue at the Yavapai County Courthouse.

It was one of two awards given to film festivals in Arizona. Other awards went to international posters in places like Azerbaijan, New York, Poland, and Cannes, with the No. 1 spot going to film festival poster “Venice 75.”

The Festival in LA news release indicates judges considered certain elements in the composition such as the conceptual idea, technical skills, simplicity, diversity, beauty, colors, and the emotional power of the message.

The most crucial element, wrote Jose Alberto Hermosillo of Festival in LA, was the genre — whether the work was abstract, impressionist, modernist, contemporary, classic, or art deco, the artist had to stick to the genre. The style, shapes, graphics, fonts, and colors also had to complement each other, and the palette was limited to a maximum of five colors, Hermosillo added.

Hammer has been creating the posters since 2014 and also does the layout on the program guide, Stephenson said. The first five years were a salute to one of Hammer’s favorite sculptures in Prescott, the O’Neill piece at the courthouse plaza.

Raised in Prescott Valley and a graduate of Prescott High School, Hammer now lives and works in the Pacific Northwest. She also creates sculptures, illustrations, infographics, and designs tournament medals. She was unavailable for comment.

Prescott Film Festival offers films throughout the year, with the festival itself taking place this year June 7-15.

For more information, visit PrescottFilmFestival.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Wine tasting one of 2017 Prescott Film Festival’s special events
ACADEMY AWARDS PREVIEW: Mini movie fest showcases Oscar-nominated short films
5th annual Prescott Film Festival wraps up with record attendance
Best Fest film festival showcases Arizona's movie past
Prescott Film Festival has something for everyone

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
01
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
01
Family Storytime
SUN
02
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
02
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
TUE
04
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries