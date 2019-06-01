Award-winning artist creates another Prescott Film Festival poster

The Prescott Film Festival’s 10th annual festival poster was created by award-winning artist Beth Hammer and depicts Conestoga wagons at a drive-in theater, awash in purples and oranges, with the wagons facing a movie “screen” bearing the message “Celebrating 10 Years of Movie Magic”.

Film festival founder and executive director Helen Stephenson said this year’s poster, which was unveiled last month, might be her favorite yet.

“The homey feel, the salute to the Old West, the colors ... it all comes together into something beautiful that represents what the Prescott Film Festival brings to the community — movie magic that entertains, inspires and informs,” Stephenson said.

Hammer earned a Best Film Festival Posters of 2018 award, presented in December by Festival in LA., for the 2018 Prescott Film Festival poster, which depicted the Buckey O’Neill statue at the Yavapai County Courthouse.

It was one of two awards given to film festivals in Arizona. Other awards went to international posters in places like Azerbaijan, New York, Poland, and Cannes, with the No. 1 spot going to film festival poster “Venice 75.”

The Festival in LA news release indicates judges considered certain elements in the composition such as the conceptual idea, technical skills, simplicity, diversity, beauty, colors, and the emotional power of the message.

The most crucial element, wrote Jose Alberto Hermosillo of Festival in LA, was the genre — whether the work was abstract, impressionist, modernist, contemporary, classic, or art deco, the artist had to stick to the genre. The style, shapes, graphics, fonts, and colors also had to complement each other, and the palette was limited to a maximum of five colors, Hermosillo added.

Hammer has been creating the posters since 2014 and also does the layout on the program guide, Stephenson said. The first five years were a salute to one of Hammer’s favorite sculptures in Prescott, the O’Neill piece at the courthouse plaza.



Raised in Prescott Valley and a graduate of Prescott High School, Hammer now lives and works in the Pacific Northwest. She also creates sculptures, illustrations, infographics, and designs tournament medals. She was unavailable for comment.

Prescott Film Festival offers films throughout the year, with the festival itself taking place this year June 7-15.

For more information, visit PrescottFilmFestival.com.